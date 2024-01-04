Black professor once targeted by Claudine Gay had one word for her fall from grace: ‘Karma’

In a striking paradox, pro-meritocracy conservatives and pro-DEI Democrats alike can revel in the schadenfreude of Claudine Gay’s fall from grace—because her antics are just that ridiculous. In a since-deleted post to X, Ronald S. Sullivan Jr., a Harvard law professor, high-profile criminal defense attorney, and former college dean said Gay’s disgraced resignation was… “Karma.” You might recall the name from headlines a few years back—Sullivan once served as a faculty dean for Harvard’s Winthrop House, a position from which he was ousted after he agreed to represent Harvey Weinstein, in large part, due to Gay’s influence. Here’s this, from political pundit Wesley Yang:

As Dean of Faculty of Arts and Science, Gay refused to defend Sullivan’s right to provide legal counsel to an unpopular client and played a key role in the decision to remove him from his role as Harvard's first and only black faculty dean in response to student demands. In doing so, Gay shunted aside an appeal by 52 members of the Harvard Law School faculty, who in an open letter to the administration characterized the right to defend unpopular clients as foundational to their own academic freedom and to the rule of law itself.

Gay didn’t just come after Sullivan though, she came for his wife, Stephanie Robinson, too; from an announcement via Harvard’s Crimson:

Dean of the College Rakesh Khurana announced that he will not renew Winthrop Faculty Deans Ronald S. Sullivan, Jr. and Stephanie R. Robinson after their term ends on June 30 in an email to House affiliates Saturday morning.

(As The New York Times noted, Sullivan and Robinson were “the first African-American faculty deans in Harvard’s history.”)

But the apparent persecution wasn’t just a one-off, and according to a report out at The Washington Free Beacon yesterday, Gay also went after Roland Fryer, a “renowned black economics professor at Harvard,” and “suspended and revoked” Fryer’s “many academic privileges” after applying the Brett Kavanuagh presumption of guilt.

A black former law professor, Winkfield Twyman Jr. (who by all appearances gives me the impression he is an honest Democrat, admitting his love for “race pioneers”), said this of Gay’s witch hunt again Fryer:

[I]n the face of numerous mounting scandals, many are defending Gay by claiming that the attacks against her are racial in nature. They are not. They are all well deserved. … Did you know that Claudine Gay during her Harvard career has repeatedly targeted and disrupted the careers of prominent Black male professors? … Fryer was a top Black professor at Harvard. After having overcome all sorts of hardship and childhood deprivation, Professor Fryer joined the faculty at Harvard to become the second-youngest professor ever to be awarded tenure at Harvard, and went on to blaze a trail of distinction, including winning the MacArthur Fellowship and the John Bates Clark Medal. Yet when Fryer undertook research into the killings of unarmed Black men in Houston, Fryer’s research found no racial disparities. He made the mistake of undercutting the racial narrative that the Left has adopted, and as a result, Gay did her best to remove all of his academic privileges, coordinating a witch hunt against him. Fryer survived Gay's crusade of discharge but Fryer’s lab was shut down, his reputation tarnished.

So as we celebrate the departure of Gay, let’s also pour one out for the black academics who suffered demotions and destroyed reputations when they dared do their jobs in Gay’s sphere of influence.

