Biden's last-ditch trick

“I was kind of secretly hoping one of my kids would go out and make a million bucks so when they put me in a home, at least I’ll have a window.”

President Joe Biden’s wish may or may not be realized as investigations of his prodigal son Hunter indicate that Hunter’s laptop and his autobiography seem to reflect a direct fulfillment of Joe Biden’s great hope for a wealthy window. Democrat power brokers, with liberal media help, tried almost successfully to hide Hunter’s efforts to make his dad’s wish come true… at least as far as Hunter’s connection to his father’s desired largesse did not factor in the 2020 election. Joe Biden’s prevarications about the corrupt connection between father and son was temporarily hidden.

Joe Biden was no longer vice president with the annual salary of about $180,000, and Biden and son began scrambling to sell the Joe Biden brand at home and abroad. The whirlwind of efforts appeared to be successful at University of Pennsylvania and in Ukraine, China, and other influence markets of short-term and long-term profits. The largesse was also apparently shared by other grateful and relieved Biden family members… well insured by ‘plausible deniability’ in perpetuity.

Over many decades as a U.S. senator, Joe Biden had not gained millions but had developed finely honed political skills of great value. Now as James Comer and determined Republicans close in on the hard-won facts, Joe Biden & Son retreat to their basic theme… The best defense is a powerful political offense. “No one messes with a Biden,” says Joe to supporters. Hunter follows suit via defiance of congressional subpoenas at his lonely fateful performance before the microphones. Son Hunter, like Father Joe, aggressively projects blame on Republicans in true political campaign style and language.

Joe Biden claims to be a student of history and respecter of fate. He, as his own political power-god, creates his own and our American history by his policy decisions (or lack of them). Biden’s fateful decisions aid in creating our distressing immigration, economic, military, and foreign policy situations. Biden’s abrupt, politically self-serving and self-promoting decision to yank all our American forces out of Afghanistan against the recommendations of his own and NATO military advisors created the tone of weakness that invited Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Iran’s acted-out aggression by its proxy Hamas, China’s increased aggressive postures vis a vis Taiwan, and N. Korea’s restless bellicosity of late, are examples of Biden’s influence, aided by his passivity toward or appeasement of enemies and weak indecisive leadership.

Joe Biden’s faith in the fate he helps create allows him to preach against Putin and even at the way our ally Israel conducts its war on Hamas. Biden’s silence toward his Chinese friend Xi and his weak protective measures of our own troops attacked by Iran’s agents contradict his empty, vapid statement at the end of most his speeches, “May God bless America and may God protect our troops.” Biden creates a dark fate for our troops by not taking strong, effective military action against Iran and its proxies that harm and endanger them. Like the ‘good; politician that he is, words, actions, and policy decisions always and only come after the fact and after endless political calculations are made. Joe Biden should recall JFK’s famous statement many decades ago, “For courage -- not complacency -- is our need today. Leadership -- not salesmanship. And the only valid test of leadership is the ability to lead, and lead vigorously."

