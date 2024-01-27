Biden hates working people

As our sanctuary-country sinks even further under the weight of millions of illegal immigrants, the President and his fellow Democrats believe the solution is to give them work permits so they can “support themselves.”

Where is their concern for the citizens whose jobs these illegal immigrants will take? Have they never heard of the concept of opportunity cost? Every job they take is a job that won’t be available to legal citizens. That’s not a political philosophy but a cold hard fact.

And this is in an environment where Artificial Intelligence and robots/automation are forecast to slash the number of jobs for average working folks.

What is even worse is the fact that this army of illegal immigrants is certain to depress working folk’s hourly wages for generations to come.

You will often hear it said they are only taking jobs Americans won’t do. That is a lie. The truth is Americans won’t do some of those jobs for the wages being offered. So, rather than allowing the marketplace to raise the wages being offered, their revolting solution is to import millions of low-skilled illegals in a planned strategy to keep working people’s wages low, forever.

And opposition to this obscene strategy has nothing to do with race or ethnicity. Famous civil rights leader Cesar Chavez –- a proud Hispanic -- knew this reality and was thus a strong opponent of illegal immigration. He worked the fields and saw the direct impact illegals had on working wages.

You will often hear how businesses supposedly need these low-wage workers to prosper. Few realize this is one of the arguments the plantation owners of the old South used in their defense of slavery. You might be on the wrong side of an issue when your arguments are in agreement with an economic justification for slavery.

And it’s not just working wages being purposely depressed. This process keeps wages depressed all the way up to at least mid-level white-collar positions.

Open your eyes. The wages of almost every federal and state worker are significantly depressed by these actions. Way to go, Democrats!

Think that isn’t the plan? I have a bridge to sell you.

And what of these working folks’ kids? Their children will be forced to attend K-12 public schools that are inundated with children of these illegal immigrants. I doubt if the privileged children of these politicians will face a similar situation.

So not only does working mom and dad get screwed, this ensures their children are similarly damaged. But it does ensure a large, poorly educated, ready, desperate low-wage workforce for decades to come.

And what about crime? Health and hospital services? Housing? VA services for those who gave their blood for this country? Future Social Security checks? The list of areas negatively impacted is very long indeed.

And poorer citizens will bear the brunt of it all. All while the President and his ilk can pat themselves on the back for their enlightenment and benevolence.

If the citizens truly understood the profound impact this invasion will have on all of us, President Biden and his Democrat cohorts -- and more than a few Republicans -- would be tarred and feathered and run out of town on a rail.

Any poor or working-class person -- and I don’t give a damn about the color of his skin -- is a fool for giving Biden or any Democrat another vote ever again.

Sure, let’s give them all work permits and let the citizens eat cake. Disgusting.

John Conlin is an expert in organizational design and change. He also holds a BS in Earth Sciences and an MBA and is the founder and President of E.I.C. Enterprises, www.eicenterprises.org. He has been published in American Greatness, The Federalist, The Daily Caller, American Thinker, Houston Chronicle, Denver Post, and Public Square Magazine among others.

Image: Gage Skidmore