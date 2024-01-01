Australian state to ‘overhaul’ anti-discrimination law… and ‘brother’ and ‘sister’ set to be banned from official documents

As the old saying goes, “an idle mind is the devil’s workshop,” and the modern era of the West could not be more proof that the aphorism is entirely true. The tremendous prosperity long-enjoyed by the West begat decadence, decadence begat idleness, and equally, stupidity and wickedness. From a report published by Daily Mail:

NSW is overhauling its Anti-Discrimination Act of 1977 next year and preliminary submissions are already pouring in for what could be a highly contested battle between differing lobbyists. Some advocates are calling … for the term ‘sibling’ to replace ‘brother’ and ‘sister’ in officially sanctioned language and for ‘different sex’ to be used instead of ‘opposite sex’.

As Steve Watson at Modernity News noted, “gender activists are lobbying for the changes.”

Gee, who woulda thunk it? The move is entirely expected, because anyone not given over to the whims of leftism are fully aware that without an anchor in objectivity and absolute morality, the dreaded drift occurs—and in no time flat, we have people urinating on one another at street fairs in and others working to eliminate words like “brother” and “sister” from official government documents, all in the name of “LGBTQ” equality and inclusiveness..

One can confidently “know” these activists are categorically idle. They’re clearly not adherent to the Judeo-Christian ethos and morality of the West, so there’s nothing driving them to invest in and investigate a relationship with a Creator (a time-consuming endeavor). They’re not raising large healthy families, or they wouldn’t have to petition their government for such ridiculous things like eliminating the usage of words like “brother” and “sister.” And, their “skills” and “knowledge” have no real world use, so they’re either on welfare, or employed by government agencies or nonprofits propped up by tax dollars.

At what point will the “gender activists” demand we end such horrendously sexist institutions and traditions like “gendered” names? It’s completely unfair to a baby, whose “gender” we can’t possibly know until they tell us, to have a name that doesn’t fit their eventual chosen “gender identity.” How dare anyone give their little boy a “boy’s” name, or their little girl a “girl’s” name—that’s regressive and discriminatory! Now that I think about it, why don’t we just push for an Anthem-like reality, and assign names like “Equality 7-2521”? Or better yet, just tattoo serial numbers on us—I suspect these leftists could find some inspiration in historical regimes that pioneered such policies.

This is just more proof that the “woke” agenda is nothing more than an anti-human scheme, looking to erase and censor every aspect of a person’s created originality and uniqueness.

