Argentina's Milei rips into the 'bloody abortion agenda' to shocked crowd at Davos

It probably wasn't a surprise to the pampered swells and princelings of the World Economic Forum at Davos that Argentina's libertarian president, Javier Milei, would defend free markets and condemn socialism. He did it in spades, with his battle cry, "Long Live F***** Freedom."

What wasn't on their bingo cards, however, was that he also blasted abortion and population control, with a passion not seen since ... well, ever.

According to LifeSiteNews:

DAVOS, Switzerland (LifeSiteNews) — Argentine President Javier Milei has called out population control and the “bloody abortion agenda” during his speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF). During his special address, Milei said that “another conflict presented by socialists is that of humans against nature, claiming that we human beings damage the planet which should be protected at all cost even going as far as advocating for population control mechanism or the bloody abortion agenda.” “Unfortunately, these harmful ideas have taken a stronghold in our society. Neo-Marxists have managed to co-opt the common sense of the Western world, and this they have achieved by appropriating the media, culture, universities, and also international organizations. The latter case is the most serious one probably because these are institutions that have an enormous influence on the political and economic decisions of the countries that make up the multilateral organizations.”

The bloody abortion agenda?

What a flawlessly concise summation of that mass atrocity going on in the world now. Too bad we don't have many popes or bishops who speak like that.

Milei's been passionate in the past about the right to life -- and on explicitly libertarian grounds -- that a woman has a right to control her own body all right -- and so does a genetically unique and separate baby, even at the earliest stages of life. He told that to Tucker Carlson a few months ago, calling abortion 'murder.'

The Buenos Aires Herald, which hates the guy, called his statement "controversial" as if he ought to change what he thinks or keep it to himself while on a world forum.

The expat paper included additional information about what was in that speech, by pointing to Milei's tracing of abortion to other forms of leftist and identity politics:

Milei said he considers that both feminism and the environmental discussion have aided socialist ideologies that “have taken strong hold in society” and “have managed to co-opt the common sense of the Western world.” “All that this radical feminism agenda has led to is greater state intervention to hinder the economic process, giving a job to bureaucrats, who have not contributed anything to society,“ Milei said.

Oooh, scandal.

Best way to listen to the Milei speech in English, rendered using HeyGen, in his own voice. pic.twitter.com/eYsSPLeukc — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) January 18, 2024

Scholar Steven Mosher, who has exposed sleazy population control efforts and forced abortions in China, pointed out that the crowd was actually "shocked":

https://t.co/pgpLcZdoZx



Argentinian President, Javier Milei, condemns population control and the abortion agenda in front of a shocked crowd at the WEF! The man is fearless. Make Argentina Great Again, Javier! #WEF2024 — StevenWMosher (@StevenWMosher) January 18, 2024

Which, realistically speaking, is probably true. In the minds of the Davos crowd, anyone who's pro-life is some kind of backwoods Baptist minister or benighted follower who's hellbent on keeping wimmin barefoot and pregnant, and in need of state control.

For a head of state, from a semi-developing country no less, to lay it on the line about the reality of abortion and trace it to its origins in socialism, some branches of feminism, wokesterism/DEI, and population control has got to be a jolt.

But he's not letting up and he was willing to give it to them. What an impressive leader, cracking open the shell of groupthink that has rendered the WEF such a decadent and power-hungry organization. Amid all the big money and economic warfare, Milei brought up the babies.

Image: Twitter screen shot.