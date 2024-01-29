Angry black residents in Chicago demand an end to its sanctuary city policy

Are black voters turning on Democrats over the open border?

Has common sense finally come to Chicago?

According to Legal Insurrection:

Now that the true scope of the illegal immigration crisis is descending on “Sanctuary Cities” and “Sanctuary States,” some Democrats are now clamoring for the designation–and it’s associated policies–to be ended. Take Chicago, for example. Government employee Cata Truss told “Fox News @ Night” Democrat voters like her are growing increasingly frustrated with the party’s handling of the issue. “There is no moneys to take care of the migrants, nor is there moneys to take care of the people that are there. And so we have a mess on our hands,” Truss said Wednesday. Truss argued Windy City residents are upset over low income communities and schools being “divested in” while funds are used for the care of migrants instead. “This is the sentiment from the city of Chicago: We would like to have our status as a sanctuary city removed,” she said. “We would also like to see a better plan in place.”

Chicago's sanctuary city status has hit the black community hardest, what with parks and rec centers shut down and funds taken from community projects to pay for illegals, so now voices are arising, not for the federal government to shovel more cash for illegals, which is the standard Democrat line from blue cities, but for the actual law to be changed, ending Chicago's sanctuary city status.

As I noted here on January 5, polls show growing black voter opposition to open-borders immigration:

And what's a significant concern for black voters in this election: Illegal immigration. I know I've seen polls revealing stronger sentiment than this, but this recent poll, from KFF/GRIO on top issues for black voters found that 34% of black voters considered immigration, likely illegal, immigration, a leading issue, echoing the sentiments of other voters. There's nothing 'out there' about Fifty Cent's criticism of California's free health care for all illegal comers. The problem is the insular ruling class that doles out these goodies, and lets black voters absorb the higher costs in taxes and insurance premiums as a result of it. The man is immensely popular and influential. Now he's condemning the irresponsibility of free stuff for foreigners. Democrats can take that as a warning.

Leading black voices from popular culture, such as rap superstar 50 Cent, top radio host Charlamagne Tha God, and now rap legend Snoop Dogg have either blasted open borders or else declared respect for President Trump. The latter is noteworthy because he had been vehemently opposed to Trump and his admiring statements now indicate that he's hearing from people in his own community. The word out is that open borders are harming black people and President Trump is who these voters are looking to for leadership and a way out.

Illegal migrants not only chase Chicagoans out of their own parks and rec centers, and actually, airports now, they are actually chasing black Chicagoans out of their city, too, making the great replacement theory promoted by Republicans as the rationale for the open borders as a black and white and every race issue, one of foreigners versus citizens. Blacks are hardest hit, not just in their communities but in seeing migrants get free stuff while they go without, in being on the receiving end of migrant crime, and in jobs driving wages down for those on the lowest rungs of the economic ladder, which is often black people. In some cases, and I've heard this firsthand from actual black construction workers, they actually drive black people out of their own jobs, given that many construction job requirements include mastery of the Spanish language, but not mastery of English. You can see why they'd see the injustice there.

They see migrants coming first in every priority and black people forced to go to the back of the bus. See the angry community meetings of blacks speaking out against migrants on YouTube -- here, here and here.

So it's no surprise that now there's a movement afoot to end Chicago's sanctuary city status. Somebody's benefiting from it, but it's not them, and it's done by abrogating the law, just as surely as crossing the border illegally abrogates the law. Rightly, they are speaking out, and their voice sare growing louder. They see where the root of the problem is. Rightly, they want it gone.

Image: Screen shot from ABC News video, via YouTube