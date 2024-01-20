An NYT writer says it is 'Morning in America' under Biden. I wonder why Americans don't seem to agree
Every day the press seeks to destroy President Trump, no matter how much they have to lie, and every day they try to make America believe that Biden is a great president with tremendous policies.
They can't stand that his poll numbers are low.
So they try to prop Joe Biden up since, so far, they can't put Trump in jail.
His determination to treat the economic effects of the Covid pandemic with large infusions of federal aid eased the pain of the crisis and propelled a rapid recovery
Existing home sales fell to their lowest point in 28 years in 2023, while the median price of a home reached a record high, according to a new report from the National Association of Realtors.
As of September, 62% of adults said they are living paycheck to paycheck, according to a new LendingClub report. The figure is unchanged from last year.
"Living paycheck to paycheck remains the main financial lifestyle among U.S. consumers," the report said.
Thanxalot, Joe.
When I see a headline like "Morning and America" I try to envision what a day in the life of Joe Biden is like.
Here is a small snippet of what I came up with:
Wake up.
Eat breakfast.
Do some exercises. Remember your advisors are telling you that it is important to look and act younger.
Look at your daily calendar. There might be something on it. (you can't call a lid every day).
Look for Lloyd Austin. See if you can remember his name. If anyone in the media asks you about Gen. Austin, tell them he is doing a great job.
Stay away from the border. If anyone asks about it, blame Republicans.
Fly somewhere to tell people how great Bidenomics is.
Anywhere but East Palestine, Ohio. If anyone asks about East Palestine, just remind them how much you care and how empathetic you are but your grueling schedule just doesn't allow a visit.
Dictatorially write off some student loans to buy votes.
Dictatorially decide which gas-powered vehicle or appliance you are going to outlaw next. Make sure you do this when it is record cold and you are warning the public about the existential threat of global warming.
Tell people that Trump is a dictator. Call him 'Hitler.'
Tell people that the most dangerous threat to America, democracy and the world are the voters who want to "Make America Great Again."
Tell women how much you care about them as you tell them how important it is to you that they compete with people with men who claim to be women.
If the media asks any questions, keep your answers short like 'yes,' 'no,' or 'maybe.'
Try to find the steps to get you off the stage.
Research where you want to take your next vacation.
Have some ice cream.
Listen to Jill, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, and others tell you how tough your schedule is and how hard you work.
Go to bed. The next day might be just as tough.
I wonder why such a high percentage of Americans think the country is going in the wrong direction when most of the media are telling them how great it is under Biden and how bad it was under Trump.
It couldn't be that they are intentionally spreading misinformation, could it?
Image: Picryl // public domain