An NYT writer says it is 'Morning in America' under Biden. I wonder why Americans don't seem to agree

Every day the press seeks to destroy President Trump, no matter how much they have to lie, and every day they try to make America believe that Biden is a great president with tremendous policies.

They can't stand that his poll numbers are low.

So they try to prop Joe Biden up since, so far, they can't put Trump in jail.

Everything the public needs to know about how they spread misinformation comes in this one sentence in the following New York Times piece titled Morning in America by Binyamin Applebaum, whose bio at the bottom of the piece says he's the lead writer on business and economics for the New York Times editorial board

His determination to treat the economic effects of the Covid pandemic with large infusions of federal aid eased the pain of the crisis and propelled a rapid recovery

He claims that it was Biden's American rescue plan and his policies that propelled the economy to a rapid recovery after COVID.

Fact is, the rapid recovery started nine months before Biden took office, back when President Trump was in office. The recession was the shortest in history. Over ten million jobs had come back in the nine months before Biden took office, a much faster rate of job replacement than under Biden. And it would have been much faster still if blue state governors hadn't kept their foot on the brakes, extending lockdowns and closures, while Trump was in office.

Here are a few things that show what this so-called "Morning in America" really looks like: The lies are endless!

A record number of illegals crossing the border. It seems we set new records each month. How great is that?

It is so wonderful that existing home sales have hit a 28-year low while home prices have hit a record high.

Existing home sales fell to their lowest point in 28 years in 2023, while the median price of a home reached a record high, according to a new report from the National Association of Realtors.

The young are so fortunate that Biden is in charge instead of Trump

Meanwhile, US Credit card debt has hit record highs

Great policies can achieve great goals.

People wake up each morning and think how great Biden's policies are as they got inflation up, allowing so many to live paycheck to paycheck.