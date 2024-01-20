« The Daily Mail claims Nikki Haley had extramarital affairs and then lied about them | Harvard University’s antisemitism taskforce appointee is (wait for it) an antisemite »
January 20, 2024

An NYT writer says it is 'Morning in America' under Biden. I wonder why Americans don't seem to agree

By Jack Hellner

Every day the press seeks to destroy President Trump, no matter how much they have to lie, and every day they try to make America believe that Biden is a great president with tremendous policies.

They can't stand that his poll numbers are low.

So they try to prop Joe Biden up since, so far, they can't put Trump in jail. 

Everything the public needs to know about how they spread misinformation comes in this one sentence in the following New York Times piece titled Morning in America by Binyamin Applebaum, whose bio at the bottom of the piece says he's the lead writer on business and economics for the New York Times editorial board:
His determination to treat the economic effects of the Covid pandemic with large infusions of federal aid eased the pain of the crisis and propelled a rapid recovery
 
He claims that it was Biden's American rescue plan and his policies that propelled the economy to a rapid recovery after COVID.
 
Fact is, the rapid recovery started nine months before Biden took office, back when President Trump was in office. The recession was the shortest in history. Over ten million jobs had come back in the nine months before Biden took office, a much faster rate of job replacement than under Biden. And it would have been much faster still if blue state governors hadn't kept their foot on the brakes, extending lockdowns and closures, while Trump was in office. 
 
The lies are endless!
 
Here are a few things that show what this so-called "Morning in America" really looks like: 
 
A record number of illegals crossing the border. It seems we set new records each month. How great is that?
 
It is so wonderful that existing home sales have hit a 28-year low while home prices have hit a record high. 
 
According to The Hill:
Existing home sales fell to their lowest point in 28 years in 2023, while the median price of a home reached a record high, according to a new report from the National Association of Realtors.
The young are so fortunate that Biden is in charge instead of Trump
.
Meanwhile, US Credit card debt has hit record highs.
 
Great policies can achieve great goals. 
 
People wake up each morning and think how great Biden's policies are as they got inflation up, allowing so many to live paycheck to paycheck. 
 
According to CNBC:

As of September, 62% of adults said they are living paycheck to paycheck, according to a new LendingClub report. The figure is unchanged from last year.

"Living paycheck to paycheck remains the main financial lifestyle among U.S. consumers," the report said.

Thanxalot, Joe.

When I see a headline like "Morning and America" I try to envision what a day in the life of Joe Biden is like.

Here is a small snippet of what I came up with:

Wake up.

Eat breakfast.

Do some exercises. Remember your advisors are telling you that it is important to look and act younger.

Look at your daily calendar. There might be something on it. (you can't call a lid every day).

Look for Lloyd Austin. See if you can remember his name. If anyone in the media asks you about Gen. Austin, tell them he is doing a great job. 

Stay away from the border. If anyone asks about it, blame Republicans. 

Fly somewhere to tell people how great Bidenomics is.

Anywhere but East Palestine, Ohio. If anyone asks about East Palestine, just remind them how much you care and how empathetic you are but your grueling schedule just doesn't allow a visit.

Dictatorially write off some student loans to buy votes. 

Dictatorially decide which gas-powered vehicle or appliance you are going to outlaw next. Make sure you do this when it is record cold and you are warning the public about the existential threat of global warming. 

Tell people that Trump is a dictator. Call him 'Hitler.'

Tell people that the most dangerous threat to America, democracy and the world are the voters who want to "Make America Great Again."

Tell women how much you care about them as you tell them how important it is to you that they compete with people with men who claim to be women. 

If the media asks any questions, keep your answers short like 'yes,' 'no,' or 'maybe.' 

Try to find the steps to get you off the stage. 

Research where you want to take your next vacation. 

Have some ice cream. 

Listen to Jill, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, and others tell you how tough your schedule is and how hard you work. 

Go to bed. The next day might be just as tough. 

I wonder why such a high percentage of Americans think the country is going in the wrong direction when most of the media are telling them how great it is under Biden and how bad it was under Trump.

It couldn't be that they are intentionally spreading misinformation, could it?

Image: Picryl // public domain

