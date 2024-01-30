An appalling murder and the corrupt nexus of transgenderism and criminal justice

The headline at Reduxx was awful but unsurprising for those who believe (as I do) that so-called transgenderism is a form of mental illness: “Trans-Identified Male Found Guilty of Torturing Victim, Treated Corpse ‘Like Garbage’.” I still read the essay because it involved San Francisco, where I grew up. The details were gruesome, but what was really horrifying was that the prosecutor respected the killer’s pronouns and that, per California law, the killer will almost certainly end up in a women’s prison.

The Reduxx essay describes in chilling detail what David Anderson, 41, and Gerald Rowe, 52, were found guilty of doing to George Randall-Saldivar, 23:

According to testimony heard at the trial, Saldivar was an “acquaintance” of the killers, and had visited Rowe and Anderson at Rowe’s apartment on Market Street on February 3, 2019. The three men were said to have engaged in intercourse together before the murder took place. Following the sexual activity, Anderson threatened Saldivar with a machete, then tied him up and hung him from the ceiling before mercilessly torturing the victim over a period of four hours. “A noose was placed around the victim’s neck with the attached rope tethered through a pulley device near the ceiling. The victim’s hands were bound behind his back with zip ties, a strap, and duct tape. The victim was tortured for more than four hours in this position as he was screamed at, hit, punched, sodomized, assaulted with pliers, and a bag placed over his head,” the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office wrote. After hours of brutally abusing the victim, Rowe left the residence to purchase fentanyl. Rowe and Anderson injected the victim via syringe with a lethal dose of fentanyl mixed with water.

Horrifying, yes, but in some ways, a garden-variety crime story. It’s got it all: A trio of dysfunctional people who knew each other, used drugs, and engaged in weird sex, ending with depraved, sadistic violence and murder. True crime aficionados have seen this before.

What’s new and different, though, and has vast societal implications is what Reduxx writes next (emphasis mine):

“Within about 90-seconds, the victim began to convulse and struggle to breathe. Next, while still alive, Mr. Rowe and Ms. Anderson folded the victim into a large rolling suitcase, before zipping it up and waiting for him to die,” the DA’s Office wrote, referring to Anderson with a feminine honorific.

This pretense that Anderson’s delusion defines reality has downstream consequences. That’s because the same essay reminds readers that Anderson’s delusions will determine where he is imprisoned. He’s currently in a San Francisco jail that houses women. When his sentence is passed (and the most he can get is a life sentence, not a death sentence), he’ll almost certainly be moved into a women’s prison. That’s because, writes Reduxx,

Since January 1, 2021, the California Department of Corrections (CDCR) has been required to place male inmates who claim to be transgender in women’s prisons. The Transgender Respect, Agency, and Dignity Act, also known as SB 132, mandates that the CDCR cannot deny an inmate a search preference or housing placement “based solely on an incarcerated person’s external genitalia,” which it classifies as “discrimination” related to “gender identity.” Since the Act went into effect, 358 male inmates have requested transfer to a women’s prison.

These policies are disastrous for women. As just one example of the harm done to women, Reduxx is also running a report about a convicted sexual predator in New York who, after declaring that he was a woman, was transferred to a women’s facility. Once there, according to a civil lawsuit against New York City, he allegedly repeatedly raped one of the prisoners. Moreover,

According to the suit, DOC records show that at the time the male entered the women’s housing unit, he was being investigated for his potential involvement in a prostitution ring operating within Rikers Island. The ring involved staff and inmates, and the DOC was reportedly aware that he was likely moved to the female unit to facilitate his procurement of female inmates to pimp out to male inmates and staff. Disturbingly, the lawsuit alleges multiple officials within the DOC leveraged the City’s liberal transgender inmate guidance to ensure the male inmate could remain in the female unit.

So-called transgenderism is a win-win for both leftists and criminals. Leftists are using so-called transgenderism to incorporate people into the Borg of statism. They do not care about the individual women they destroy along the way. Meanwhile, criminals are realizing that so-called transgenderism is a perfect vehicle for exploiting women.

In truth, so-called transgenderism is now what it has always been: A mental illness. The horror of modern society is that our institutions, both criminal and legitimate (although it’s not always easy to tell the difference), are weaponizing this mental illness. Instead of treating sexually confused people with therapy and properly used hormones (testosterone for confused men and estrogen for confused women, rather than vice versa), they are encouraging the madness to achieve political power.

The inevitable result is what we see here: Profoundly damaged people and criminally inclined people wreaking havoc on individuals and institutions. This is no way to run a country unless your goal is to run it into the ground.

Image: David Anderson, convicted torturer and murderer. Public domain mugshot.