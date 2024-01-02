America’s new arrivals now stage ‘bogus robberies’ to cheat the system

The fact that the hordes of new arrivals know all the loopholes and legal angles to scam our immigration laws and maximize benefits on our welfare system, while the working American does not, is really quite astounding, and tells me that there have to be a number of lawyers involved, telling these people what they can do to cheat American citizens out of a country. Check out this story, reported by the New York Post yesterday:

Two New York City men staged armed robberies at convenience stores and fast food joints across the United States to scheme immigration benefits, federal prosecutors said Friday. Rambhai Patel, 36, and Balwinder Singh, 39, were arrested on Dec. 13 and both charged with one count of conspiracy to commit visa fraud for their alleged plot, which allowed the ‘victims’ of their robberies to apply for special immigration visas, Massachusetts prosecutors said.

According to prosecutors, the pseudo robbery plots “involved a ‘robber’ threatening a store clerk with an apparent firearm before snatching cash from the register in front of a store’s surveillance camera.” These “victims” would then be eligible to qualify for a special visa (“U visa”), which if approved, provides the alien with:

• temporary immigration status including work authorization; • temporary immigration status for qualifying family members of the victim; and • the possibility of lawful permanent resident status.

So how much was this scheme allegedly raking in? From The New York Times:

Based on surveillance footage, cellular phone records and interviews with a cooperating witness, the F.B.I. concluded that purported victims each paid $10,000 to be ‘robbed’ in exchange for immigration ‘papers’ and that store owners received $1,500 to $2,000 for providing venues for fake crimes.

How do convenience store workers come up with $10k in extra cash? Isn’t that a minimum wage job? (In Massachusetts, minimum wage is only $15.) Could it be that these people are exploiting every other aspect of our socialist welfare system? Maximizing the loopholes and while we foot the bill? I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised.

The U.S. government and the politicians that run it (Democrats and Republicans alike), are by far, the biggest aiders and abettors of criminal activity in the country—there’s clearly no pretense of trying to hide it—and we know this is just the tip of the iceberg. Build the wall, and deport them all.

Image generated by AI.