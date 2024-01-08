After new government pandemic additions, will Biden be called a 'rotting bowl of oatmeal' again?

Matt Walsh spoke for millions of freedom-loving Americans when he called Biden “a rotting bowl of oatmeal” following the president's vaccine mandate speech on Sept. 10, 2021.

Walsh told Fox News’s Jesse Watters that Americans cannot be forced to take the COVID-19 vaccine. He also announced his organization’s “do not comply” lawsuit against Biden on his video program at the Daily Wire.

Walsh’s argument that Biden had no more integrity than a rotting bowl of oatmeal may be used by voters again this year based on his newer pandemic-groundwork preparations.

These include his Housing and Human Services department adding an ominous new virus to the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act on Nov. 23, 2023.

Preceding this action was a potential pandemic alert presented by the World Health Organization (WHO) last October which drew little attention.

The alert was created while Americans were still processing the inexplicable savagery by Hamas on the Israelis.

WHO published a video in several languages announcing how to be “Ready to respond to an outbreak of Ebola or Marburg disease.” Apparently, there are lethal outbreaks of these viruses in Africa, and the WHO rekindled pandemic hysteria by adding the additional virus to its watchlist: “Marburg Haemorrhagic Fever (MHF) remarketed as MARD. Per WHO, this virus has a fatality rate of up to 88% and has no known therapeutics or vaccines.

WHO’s October 11 announcement motivated the Democrats to dust off their COVID playbook for the second election-pandemic lockdowns that Biden not-so-oddly predicted on June 22, 2022.

The HHS caught the WHO’s fear-mongering ball and ran with it.

According to Breitbart News and the Wellness Company:

American tax dollars were hard at work this holiday season at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), where the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act was quietly amended. No vote required. The changes, made unilaterally without requiring any legislature vote, expanded the legal countermeasures that the Department may take to combat Ebola or Marburg virus pandemics. The changes, which are authorized through 2028, have sweeping implications. The new, amended PREP Act now covers federal funding for counteractions against these viruses, including: Devices

Therapeutics

Diagnostics… and most importantly…

Vaccines Considering there has never been an Ebola or Marburg pandemic in the U.S., these actions appear to be just in time for a pandemic that doesn’t yet exist.

Though it sounds noble, the PREP Act is not a kindly, preparatory-concern for citizens but a legal focus on liability immunity. The PREP Act provides liability protections to manufacturers, distributors, states, localities, licensed health care professionals, and others identified by the HHS Secretary (qualified persons) who administer medical tests, (the COVID-19, or a future virus’s) drugs, interventions, equipment, vaccines, or other “covered countermeasures.”

Interestingly, the Marburgvirus and/or Marburg Disease (MARD) was added to the Declaration for Countermeasures, to “supersede” the old Declaration for Countermeasures Against Ebola Virus Disease Vaccines” as of Dec. 9, 2020, which would be effective until Oct. 1, 2024.

What does that mean? Lockdowns, and mass-mail elections, just as was done in 2020 during the extended COVID-19 pandemic that year.

After all, the mass mail-in ballot-counting seen that year was the result of rushed legislation: “Freedom to Vote Act” which had successfully achieved the number of “mailed back” ballots to push the bag of oatmeal over the finish line, rotting or otherwise.

In other words, it’s almost as if the COVID-19 pandemic playbook became a model and by adding the new MARD virus to the PREP list, it could be employed again.

Evidently, the Democrats cannot plan for border invasions or recessions, but when it comes to ensuring enough emergency ballots to be returned in the mail, or a health-rationale for emergency changes to voting regulations — they seem to jump on preparations four years in advance.

With a new and exciting virus to manipulate, it does not seem to matter to the Democrats that mask mandates caused tragic harm to children, nor that lockdown mandates caused severe mental health and learning loss damage for a generation of youth as well as damaged the economy, and that a recent Surgeon General’s warning to revisit mRNA vaccine danger will likely be censored or recklessly ‘debunked.’

Instead, another election theft seems to be what the current administration has in mind with the HHS's odd focus on a farfetched and improbable MARD or Ebola pandemic.

In 2021, Dan Bongino had followed up Matt Walsh’s sentiments about rotten, unconstitutional pandemic gaslighting when he reviewed for the public Biden’s televised statement: “it is not about freedom, or personal choice,” literally right before he announced the government forcing vaccines onto much of the public under the threat of job loss.

Biden had also warned state governors who did not obey him that he would use his “powers as a president to get them out of the way” and they can “have at it” with lawsuits.

Immediately after that threat from what Bongino called,” a senile, corrupt, loser,” 12 governors signed legislation either banning or restricting vaccine mandates in their states, per the National Academy for State Health Policy including: Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.

Finally, seven states refused to lock down their states per the draconian orders: Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming — did not restrict their residents’ liberty when other states forced their constituents to stay at home from non-essential activities starting in March and April 2020.

These are the leaders that President Trump trusted to do the right thing when in April 2020, he let the states decide mandates during the COVID pandemic.

From one of these states, perhaps a strong running mate will materialize who will not be fased by absurd scare tactics about Ebola and MARD but will continue to punch back at communist-wannabe Biden, political history’s rotten bag of oatmeal (RBOO).

Marie Hembree holds an M.A. in Strategic Communications, and is an Academic Resource Case Manager/Instructor in a Title One California school district while finishing a doctoral dissertation in the Communication discipline.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License