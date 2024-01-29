After months of acting as if Trump’s fraud trial were legitimate (instead of a political hit), AP finally commits act of journalism

There was no fraud! There were disclosures that essentially said “don’t rely on these numbers.” No one lost money. There was no evidence that Trump got better interest rates than others with the same cash flow.

If every real estate owner and developer who gave high estimates of property values were charged, the courts would be overloaded.

It is truly pathetic that this trial went on where an attorney general stated she was waging political vengeance to destroy a person and his business, because she didn’t like this man’s policies. She clearly doesn’t care about the values of real estate in New York, nor the employees who would lose their job if she got her wish. It is no wonder businesses and people are leaving New York in droves when this is the justice system.

It is also pathetic that most of the media acted as if this were a legitimate trial and that Trump should pay massive fines. From AP via Yahoo News:

Taking away Trump’s business empire would stand alone under New York fraud law An Associated Press analysis of nearly 70 years of civil cases under the law showed that such a penalty has only been imposed a dozen previous times, and Trump’s case stands apart in a significant way: It’s the only big business found that was threatened with a shutdown without a showing of obvious victims and major losses. … ‘This is a basically a death penalty for a business,’ said Columbia University law professor Eric Talley. ‘Is he getting his just desserts because of the fraud, or because people don’t like him?’ AP’s review of nearly 150 reported cases since New York’s ‘repeated fraud’ statute was passed in 1956 showed that nearly every previous time a company was taken away, victims and losses were key factors. Customers had lost money or bought defective products or never received services ordered, leaving them cheated and angry. And though the bank offered Trump lower interest rates because he had agreed to personally guarantee the loans with his own money, it’s not clear how much better the rates were because of the inflated figures. The bank never complained, and it’s unclear how much it lost, if anything. Bank officials called to testify couldn’t say for sure if Trump’s personal statement of worth had any impact on the rates. ‘This sets a horrible precedent,’ said Adam Leitman Bailey, a New York real estate lawyer who once successfully sued a Trump condo building for misrepresenting sales to lure buyers. ... For her part, New York Attorney General Letitia James has asked that Trump be banned from doing business in New York and pay $370 million, what she estimates is saved interest and other ‘ill-gotten gains.’

The media report on how Trump goes after the judge and attorney general and act like he should passively accept abuse as a doormat; when he stands resolute, the operatives accuse him of causing chaos.

What should Trump do when he’s clearly been politically prosecuted/persecuted for years? Just take it like other squishy Republicans have done or bend to the establishment?

Thank goodness Trump is a fighter who not only stands up to political prosecutors but to Russia, China, Iran, and others who threaten the U.S. instead of caving to them.

