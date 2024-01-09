Affairs and White House coordination: The allegations against Fulton County’s prosecutor

The news out of Georgia is getting interesting. According to one of the co-defendants in the case that Fulton County DA, Fani Willis, brought against Trump and others who challenged election results, Willis’s special prosecutor, Nathan Wade, not only raked in $654,000 but is also allegedly Willis’s boyfriend. That’s shocking corruption on its face. However, things got even more interesting when Wade’s bills showed him having long conferences with the White House in 2022.

Michael Roman is one of the co-defendants in Willis’s case alleging that challenging an election in Georgia (something Stacey Abrams has been doing professionally for years now) is a criminal act when Donald Trump does it. On Monday, Roman filed an absolutely stunning motion with the trial court alleging that Willis was having an affair with Wade:

The motion, filed [Monday] on behalf of defendant Michael Roman, a former Trump campaign official, seeks to have the charges against Roman dismissed and for Willis, Wade and the entire DA’s office to be disqualified from further prosecution of the case. [snip] The filing also offers no concrete proof of the romantic ties between Willis and Wade, except to say “sources close to both the special prosecutor and the district attorney have confirmed they had an ongoing, personal relationship.” It alleges that Willis and Wade have been involved in a romantic relationship that began before Wade was appointed special prosecutor. It says they traveled together to Napa Valley and Florida, and they cruised the Caribbean using tickets Wade purchased from Norwegian and Royal Caribbean cruise lines — although the filing did not include documentation of those purchases.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, from which the above quote comes, says that Roman hasn’t offered documentary evidence to sustain this claim, which I can readily believe. Such evidence would consist of credit card receipts and correspondence with hotels and cruise ship lines, none of which Roman could obtain without a court order. However, the allegation is on the table now. So far, Willis has been silent about the charge. If it’s true, denying it would be a very dangerous course of action.

According to Roman, Wade should never have been appointed in the first place because Willis lacked the authority to do so. Separate from the vendetta against Trump, if the charges are true, it smells horrible that Willis illegally appointed her boyfriend to a position that saw him receiving $625,000 from Fulton County taxpayers.

Image: Fani Willis and Nathan Wade. YouTube screen grab.

Let’s not stop there, though. As the old Ginsu knife commercials used to say…but wait! There’s more. We can add a whole new level of stench to the smell coming out of Fulton County.

The same filing includes copies of the invoices from Nathan J. Wade explaining why the Fulton County taxpayers owed him $654,000 dollars. In the bills, aside from the usual lawyer stuff (team meetings, telephone calls, meeting with the DA, research, writing, etc.), there are two that really stand out:

May 23, 2022: “Travel to Athens; Conf with White House Counsel.” Willis charged eight hours for that day, at $250 per hour, for a total of $2,000. It’s unclear how much time was allocated to travel and how much to the meeting.

November 21, 2022: “Interview with DC/White House.” Once again, this was an eight-hour day at $250 per hour, the only difference being that it’s clear that Wade’s entire eight hours was spent in conference with the White House counsel. That’s a lot of time to spend in conference.

You don’t have to be in Denmark to smell the rot.

Mike Davis, a guy with serious legal chops (he clerked for Justice Gorsuch and served as Chief Counsel for Nominations for Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley), expounds on where this fits in with the White House’s entirely un-American lawfare against Donald Trump and anyone close to him:

Translation:



Biden has his hands in all 4 (bogus) indictments against his top political enemy.



1. Biden, though his deputy White House counsel Jonathan Su, waived Trump’s claim of executive privilege. This led to unprecedented home raid on Trump. And Jack Smith’s appointment… https://t.co/CwnmQc5r06 — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) January 9, 2024

(By the way, if you’re interested in a DC insider’s understanding of the lawfare against Trump, I highly recommend Davis’s X feed.)

I don’t know if it’s illegal for the White House to have worked with a state prosecutor in this way, but it’s certainly problematic, especially when the target is almost certainly going to be the opposition candidate in the next election. Sometimes, things don’t have to be illegal to be wrong, and we all know deep in our bones that, if Willis was working with the White House to knock out a Trump candidacy (as seems to be the case), doing so was deeply, deeply wrong.