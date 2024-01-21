A Trump-Zeldin ticket?

Now that president Trump is consolidating his race for the GOP nomination, how about a suggestion for Trump's vice president?

Let me recommend Lee Zeldin, former congressman and the 2022 GOP candidate for governor of New York.

Lee Zeldin was born and raised on Long Island. He grew up in Suffolk County and graduated from William Floyd High School in Mastic Beach, where his identical twin daughters attend school today. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York at Albany and then his law degree from Albany Law School, becoming New York’s youngest attorney at the time at the age of 23.

Along the way, he deployed to Iraq with an infantry battalion of fellow paratroopers in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He married Diana, lives in Shirley and they have twin fifteen-year old daughters, Mikayla and Arianna.

Repeal Cashless Bail and Less is More Act Remove District Attorneys who don’t enforce the law Amend Raise the Age to give judges more discretion in Adolescent Offender cases Give judges discretion when setting bail Increase penalties on looting businesses Enact a Law Enforcement Bill of Rights Hire additional police officers statewide Oppose any effort to Defund the Police Keep qualified immunity Zelden would be a great asset in campaigning about crime in our cities. As a candidate, he called for

On family issues, Zelden campaigned for school choice and against the anti-American agenda now taught in schools.

Yes, there is no perfect VP candidate. However, President Trump needs a fighter who can debate whoever the other side puts up and who can go into our blue cities and call for change as he did in New York.

The 2024 election offers the GOP a chance to win votes in blue cities destroyed by Democrat policies. Let Zelden go into those areas pushing a message of real change.

Trump-Zeldin sounds better and better.