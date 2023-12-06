Women's 'advocate' advises women athletes to 'learn to lose gracefully' to biological males

Giving the pol who told women being raped to 'lie back and enjoy it,' a run for his money, we now have this unwanted advice, from the chief of a women's advocacy group:

National Women's Law Center President Fatima Goss Graves, the liberal witness at the Title IX hearing, says that female athletes should "learn to lose gracefully" to biological men. pic.twitter.com/2YPqQDk0cQ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 5, 2023

Graves was giving testimony in Congress about transgender athletes dominating women's sports, owing to their athletically superior biological male bodily structures.

She claimed that transgender athletes, who are basically taking virtually all the medals in women's sports now, are no different from actual women in competitive sports. Winning, she claimed with a smiley face, was all about "having really good resources and facilities," "coaching" and "how hard you work."

She had nothing to say about the body issue -- or the lopsided numbers of victories now seen among biological males in women's sports across the board. All about "how hard you work," see, and pay no attention to those physical advantages.

To paraphrase Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson: Woman? What's that?

Like female athletes, Goss spoke of transgender athletes as undifferentiated from women in that they "learn to lose gracefully, hopefully," and "win with dignity."

Which had to have left a sour taste for women, redolent as it was of patronization of women seen the past. See, it's how you win, little ladies, and how gracefully you lose, and lose, and lose, and lose, it's not about the victory itself.

Which pretty well tells us she's saying that all she has to say to women athletes is that they must "learn to lose gracefully" like they're in finishing school, because that's all they're going to get from her.

Nobody wants to see a woman winning medals -- it might be ungraceful, is that it? We're talking a deep dive into the 19th century. I bet she covers her piano legs as immodest, too.

This smiling creature who claims to advocate for women is not only out of touch with women, she's out of touch with feminism which is never about being the little lady and smiling and losing gracefully. Feminism to a fault has always demanded actual results. If you can imagine this person saying this at a Gloria Steinem event in the early 1970s, you can only see her being hauled out on a rail like this guy.

That wasn't all that went on at what had to have been a surreal farce of a hearing. John Podhoretz noticed this:

I’m confused. The act of “taking down words” — isn’t that a discipline for members of Congress? https://t.co/aJBbTaKDV3 — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) December 6, 2023

They not only defended trans athletes as equal in every way to female athletes, save for their superior medal-winning work ethic or something, they effectively silenced women when they objected.

What kind of a monkey circus was this?

The one thing we can conclude from this is that the feminist advocacy movement is in shambles, making itself the Bull Connor of enforcement of the status quo, and it's a very stinky one indeed. One only hopes that this exposes the surreal movement for what it is -- a censorship outlet that doesn't recognize biology -- and steps up the political momentum against them as word of this patronizing advice gets out.

As a lagniappe, let's check out Goss's political connections:

This woman's husband is the chief prosecutor of the J6 protesters. https://t.co/hY76OgAqUx — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 6, 2023

Any surprises there? Odds are, she's not even in the women's advocacy job she has by her own merits -- she's there telling us the about the sameness of biological male and female athletes as chief advocate for women -- because she's somebody's wife.

Image: Twitter screen shot