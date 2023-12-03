Why did the media cover the congenital liar Cohen but not the expert witnesses for Trump's banking?

It has been obvious from day one that the fraud prosecution of President Trump in New York is a political hit job.

The state, the banks, and no one else lost money because Trump supposedly exaggerated his net worth.

They can't find another case in New York where anyone else was charged with fraud who exaggerated their net worth. The courts would be full if there were cases like that.

The financial statements contained a statement that said no one should rely on the numbers on the statements.

Banks are required to do an analysis before they make loans. They don't just take the borrower's word.

There is nothing in New York Attorney General Letitia James's or the judges' background that would indicate they have any expertise in valuing real estate or anything else.

Expert witnesses from the bank have testified that they were not harmed by anything Trump or anyone in the organization did, yet somehow, the media, which has anxiously covered the trial from day one, has not shown any interest in telling the public the truth.

The goal is to destroy and harm Trump no matter how many jobs are destroyed in the Trump organization.

Isn't that pathetic?

Bank Executive Destroys New York’s Case Against Trump in Loan Case: ‘Not Unusual’ A Deutsche Bank AG executive told a court in New York on Tuesday that it is not unusual for loan clients to overstate their net worth, and that the bank does its own due diligence in determining eligibility for loans. Another executive testified that the bank had benefited from its business relationship with Trump and had wanted to continue that relationship — all of which runs against Attorney General Letitia James’s civil fraud case against Trump: there was no one harmed by alleged overestimates of his worth. Trump faces the first case ever brought in New York in which a borrower is being sued for fraud when no one is claiming actual harm. The state is seeking a $250 million fine against Trump, and wants him to be forced to give up control of his businesses. The evidence shows that banks made money on these loans, which were paid off either early or on time. In fact, none of the banks complained about the Trump organization’s estimations, which were accompanied by a warning that the banks should not rely on those estimates.

If Letitia James and the Judge really cared about fraud or exaggerated financial statements, they would go after the brokers that took public green energy companies, like electric cars, solar, wind, and plug-in companies, which made billions for brokers but caused investors to lose hundreds of billions.

Another political hit job case is the lawsuit against Trump for damages for the January 6th protest.

The appeals court judges idiotically ruled that Trump could be sued for damages even though Trump told the protesters to march peacefully and patriotically to the capitol.

BREAKING: Trump Has No Immunity From Jan 6 Lawsuits, Appeals Court Says The decision by the court is stemming from several lawsuits that have been brought against Trump by Democratic members of Congress and Capitol Police Officers

Trump suggested that Pelosi bring troops to the Capitol on January 6. Pelosi and Schumer didn't secure the Capitol even though they were warned.

Shouldn't they be the ones who are sued since that was their job?

The FBI has said it wasn't an insurrection, so why do so many continue to report that it was? The answer is the truth hasn't mattered for a long time, only destroying Trump.

The FBI has found scant evidence that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was the result of an organized plot to overturn the presidential election result, according to four current and former law enforcement officials. Though federal officials have arrested more than 570 alleged participants, the FBI at this point believes the violence was not centrally coordinated by far-right groups or prominent supporters of then-President Donald Trump, according to the sources, who have been either directly involved in or briefed regularly on the wide-ranging investigations.

...and...

FBI confirms there was no insurrection on Jan. 6

The Judicial system is nuts and biased. Where would the lawsuits stop if cases like the ones against Trump are successful?

Maybe Biden should be sued for all the deaths, rapes, and other crimes because he refuses to secure the border and essentially invites criminals and terrorists in.

Should Biden be sued for the deaths in Afghanistan?

Should Dr. Anthony Fauci and others be sued for all the damage they caused with all their lies about COVID?

Maybe all the people who paid off their student loans should sue Joe Biden, who's forgiving the student loans of those who haven't, for unequal treatment.

Should Biden and others be charged for all the losses caused by their green energy push, which is a massive fraud?

The media and others should stop pretending that the justice system is unbiased and that there is equal treatment under the law. They have been targeting Trump and his supporters for years, while Hillary, Biden and others can commit many crimes and go unpunished.

The media and other Democrats should also stop with the talking points that they want to run against Trump because he would be the easiest to beat. They want to jail him and keep him off the ballot.

Republicans should also not fall for the propaganda as many on the left root for Trump's rival, Nikki Haley. If they are able to dispose of Trump, they will set out to destroy whoever ends up as the Republican candidate. It is their standard procedure.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License