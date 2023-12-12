When it comes to Israel’s enemies, is someone up there watching?

I’m not a spiritual person. If I had to define my relationship with God, I’d call myself a very open-minded agnostic, shading into a deist. Sometimes, though, things happen that simply cry out for an explanation that transcends mere coincidence. In the case of Israel’s war against Hamas, two things have happened of late, one directly to Israel and the other in Turkey. The first is uplifting; the second is funny in a mordant way.

The first thing that happened was Israel’s important victory on December 7, which was the same date on which Hanukkah started:

Thank you Hashem for letting the Jewish people start Hanukah with a smile thanks to this mass surrender of Hamas terrorists in Gaza. This should be the first of many! Thank you, IDF! 🙏🇮🇱💪❤️ pic.twitter.com/ECEu4j7dUu — Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) December 7, 2023

By the way, apropos these photos, the pushback from the West is starting, with the result that Israel is now reconsidering whether to publish them. However, I agree completely with Shaiel Ben-Ephraim:

As new pictures emerge of Hamas surrenders in Jabalyia, Israel may not to publish them anymore. Tzachi Hanegbi, Israel’s national security adviser, said these pictures “serve nobody.” I strongly disagree. Humiliating Hamas in an honor society weakens them. pic.twitter.com/nZ5smLswFa — Shaiel Ben-Ephraim (@academic_la) December 10, 2023

As Osama bin Laden said, people prefer a strong horse, and that’s especially true with Arab cultures. The people of Gaza and the West Bank, as well as others across the Arab world, need to see that Hamas is not a strong horse. Stripping them down to their undies to ensure they’re not suicide bombers is logical. Showing those pictures so their supporters understand that the hated Jews defeated them is psychologically necessary.

But I digress…

My point is that on the same day that ended with the first night of Hanukkah, the Israelis had a huge military victory. That’s both artistically and spiritually fitting, given that Hanukkah honors a huge Jewish military victory. Indeed, it’s so fitting that it seems as if there was a little push to make it happen.

But if we need more evidence that someone up there may exist and may have a sense of humor, look at today’s news out of Turkey:

During a speech today, Turkish Parliamentarian Hasan Bitmez collapsed immediately after delivering strong criticisms against Israel. In his closing remarks, Bitmez said, “We can perhaps hide from our conscience but not from history,” and stated that “Israel will suffer the “wrath of Allah”. Shortly after these words, Bitmez suffered the “wrath of Allah”, and collapsed. According to Turkish reports, he underwent “cardiac massage” (CPR), and was rushed to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

NEW: Turkish lawmaker Hasan Bitmez collapses from a heart attack just seconds after saying Israel would "suffer the wrath of Allah."



The 53-year old lawmaker collapsed after giving his speech in the General Assembly Hall in Ankara, the Capital of Turkey.



"We can perhaps hide… pic.twitter.com/OpoXO2g1z2 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 12, 2023

Again, with timing like that, it’s all too easy to believe that a powerful being is sending a message.

Alternatively, of course, it could all be a coincidence. Humans, after all, are hardwired to notice patterns, but we also understand that causation and correlation are not the same. As for me, I continue to have that open mind.

Image: Michaelangelo’s Creation of Adam (cropped). Public domain.