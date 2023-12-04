What’s the exchange rate, for credit, Secretary Blinken?

As if killing over 1,200 humans in the most barbaric manner and kidnapping over 200 more weren’t enough, additional graphic and horrifying details of the violent, bestial Hamas attacks are just being exposed.

This author, when merely attempting to show parts of the actual attack in October 7, was blocked by X, and admonished by LinkedIn, although the latter allowed showing parts of the attack video. Facebook allowed my postings. But by that 2/3 social media standard, it’s perfectly fine to commit the acts but not to talk about or display them and their deadly consequences.

Secretary Antony Blinken has said that Israel doesn’t have the “credit” to wage a long war. So 1,200+ deaths and over 200+ hostages are not enough credit to wage war, retaliate, and exact revenge for the destroyed and broken part of your population? Just what does Israel have to do to earn credit to defend and avenge the attack?

How much credit are you going to give for an Israeli baby burned alive? Or for a beheaded Israeli baby? Or for an unborn Israeli baby ripped from its pregnant mother’s stomach? How much credit are you going to give for the brutal gang rapes of Israeli underage, teenage and young Israeli women who were then shot in the head?

How much credit are you going to give for the young woman who was gang raped, murdered, stripped naked, and paraded through Gaza in the back of an open vehicle, while masses of deranged men spat at her corpse and cheered?

How much credit will you give for the Israeli women who were gang raped then murdered with knives and other foreign objects shoved up their genitalia?

How much credit are you going to give Israel for the hostages being tormented by Hamas and their families torn apart with fear, despair and grief?

How much credit are you going to give for the population in Gaza who cheered on these cowardly butchers as conquering heroes for their brutal rapes and bestial murders?

When are you going to give Jews here in America credit for the hate Jewish students are encountering on college campuses?

When are you going to give American Jews credit for the false moral equivalency between real hegemonic anti-Jew sentiment against a faux Islamophobia?

When are you going to give American Jews credit for their houses or worship that are being desecrated and their business that are being boycotted?

When are you and President Biden going to stand up before the American people and say Jew hatred is a crime and throngs of people threatening and terrifying Jewish people and entities is not a protest?

So far, never. So where do you get the moral stature to withhold credit from Israel?

Image: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service