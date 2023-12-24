Whatever happened to Joe Biden's coalition of the willing to take out the Houthis?

Less than a week ago, the Biden administration announced to much fanfare that it had formed a ten-nation coalition to hunt down the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who were attacking ships as they approached the Red Sea.

MANAMA, Bahrain — The United States on Monday announced a 10-nation coalition to quell Houthi missile and drone attacks on ships transiting the Red Sea, with Britain, France, Bahrain and Italy among countries joining the “multinational security initiative.” “Countries that seek to uphold the foundational principle of freedom of navigation must come together to tackle the challenge posed by this non-state actor,” US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement late-light Monday. Iran-backed Houthi rebels have escalated attacks on tankers, cargo ships and other vessels in the Red Sea, imperiling a transit route that carries up to 12 percent of global trade.

Based on this report, it's kind of falling apart, like a guests abandoning a bad party:

They don't want Biden deciding if they can shoot back or not https://t.co/B5kHmjTq9B — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) December 23, 2023

World shipping lanes are threatened, affecting both Europe and the U.S., everything from car parts to electronics to agricultural products to tankers full of oil, with many ships already attacked by these Iran-backed pirates.

Yet somehow, Joe Biden can't get a coalition together to last so much as a week, without seeing France, Italy and Spain pulling out and going it alone.

This is sad stuff. Presidents such as George W. Bush were derided for their coalitions of the willing, with a certain amount of grumbling among the willing, but at least the coalitions held together. Joe Biden can't even hold one together for a week. Maybe Biden's Afghanistan pullout which left America's allies high and dry, without even information that the U.S. was cutting and running, had its impact. Whatever it was, it's an astonishing foreign policy failure.

It confirms Barack Obama's reported statement, to 'never underestimate Joe's ability to f*** things up."

Image: Twitter screen shot