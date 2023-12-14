Was Illinois’ 2022 general election valid?

Election integrity advocates have grown tired of the information war that declares our elections as the “safest and most secure in history.” No matter how many outrageous mistakes we uncover, officials defending our current political system as representative of the will of the American people always seem to find an excuse to dismiss our serious concerns. This has given rise to a new movement, United Sovereign Americans, a national volunteer organization of concerned Americans from both political parties that is measuring the legal validity of our elections, state by state.

Based on data provided by the Illinois State Board of Elections on January 25, 2023, there are serious causes for concern about election validity in the Land of Lincoln. Election validity is not about who won. It’s about accuracy and compliance under the law -- otherwise it’s not valid, period. Which means the reported results are not valid, either.

In short, we have no way to determine for sure who won any election in Illinois in 2022.

Election fraud is defined by the Department of Justice as follows: “Election fraud usually involves corruption of one of three processes: the obtaining and marking of ballots, the counting and certification of election results, or the registration of voters.”

We have spent the last two years scouring the official Illinois data for answers to the following four questions:

1. Were the voter rolls accurate, as required by the National Voter Registration Act of 1993?

2. Were the votes counted from eligible voters, as required by the U.S. Constitution?

3. Was the number of votes counted equal to the number of voters who voted?

4. Was the maximum error rate allowed of 1 ballot in 125,000 adhered to, as required in the Help America Vote Act of 2002?

The answers we uncovered in the records provided by those responsible for maintaining the Illinois voter database, arguably one of the most important in the nation, may stun you.

Were the voter rolls accurate, as required by the National Voter Registration Act of 1993? We found over 4 million potential errors, affecting 38% of the database:

Were the votes counted from eligible voters, as required by the U.S. Constitution? We identified over 700,000 apparent violations affecting almost 590,000 unique votes:

3. Was the number of votes counted equal to the number of voters who voted? By comparing official records, we discovered more than 27,000 more votes counted than voters who voted:

4. Was the number of ballots in error valid, according to the Help America Vote Act of 2002? The permitted error rate is 33. The number of apparent violations is almost 590,000:

United Sovereign Americans is working to file a challenge to the Illinois voting system in federal court, asserting multiple violations of the guaranteed civil right to accurate, valid elections, based on the results of our investigations. The arrogance of those pretending their efforts are accurate, and certifying election outcomes without a clear, provable basis in fact, must be stopped. The certifiers must be held accountable.

We are also working as fast as we can in California, Texas, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, Tennessee, Massachusetts, Arizona, Georgia, Virginia, Missouri, Florida, and elsewhere. Help us demand a valid 2024 general election in every state Unite4Freedom.com, or send us an email at info@unite4freedom.com. The only ones who can save America are the people who love her.

Marly Hornik is the volunteer CEO of United Sovereign Americans, a 501c4 non-profit corporation, and Executive Director of NY Citizens Audit.

Ken Zitko is a volunteer SQL Data Analyst and Illinois State Director for United Sovereign Americans.