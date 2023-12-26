VIDEO: Transporting EVs with the ever-reliable diesel engine

I have to give credit to my mom for this one, since she’s the one who spotted this laughable spectacle and recorded it for me, on her drive back to Wisconsin after spending Christmas here in Alabama:

Peak irony: transporting EVs by diesel engine pic.twitter.com/fZuF5ruMos — Olivia Murray (@americaliv1) December 26, 2023

We see at least one Tesla, with the other seven cars appearing to be Polestar vehicles—all electric—being hauled by what is obviously a diesel truck. This is what we call “peak irony.”

But, “peak irony” basically underpins the entire rechargeable car agenda… which should be a red flag to the people propping it up, but alas, these are Democrat voters about whom we’re talking.

Haven’t we all seen diesel-powered trucks deliver diesel-powered generators, to charge dead E.V. batteries?

How does a company get the lithium to build the battery? Diesel earth-moving machinery of course.

What happens when freezing temperatures cause an E.V. to break down? What kind of tow truck comes to the rescue?

When exposure to salt water causes a dangerous malfunction and the car rolls backward into a bay, what kind of vehicle pulls the car up from submersion?

Funny enough, after I posted that video, someone in the comments (shockingly) missed the irony, making this statement:

How is this ironic? There’s [sic] only a handful of EV semis on [the] road as of right now. How else are the cars going to make it to their destination?

Yes, there are “only a handful of EV semis” on the road because they can’t even come close to what diesel haulers can do. In a free market, when an idea isn’t good enough for consensual adoption, or costs more in dollars than the value it brings to the table… you find yourself in a reality in which “only a handful of EV semis” are found clunking across the road at any one time. (And, they are only there because of large infusions of taxpayer cash to prop up this bad idea.)

The world runs on oil, the only truly renewable source of energy, and one that doesn’t have to rely on another source of energy to make up for shortcomings.

Image generated by AI.