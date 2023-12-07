Trump embraces ‘dictator’ moniker by promising to enforce border laws and promote energy independence… and the left loses it

Apparently establishment media operatives completely lack self-awareness. Over the past three years, their segments have almost entirely focused on how great Joe Biden and his policies are, while attacking President Trump every day, but they’re shocked to now learn that their advocacy and onslaughts haven’t done the job. Biden’s poll numbers are in the tank, and his policies are extremely unpopular.

They can’t believe that the ungrateful public thinks Trump’s policies were better! (Even though those in the “ungrateful public” were doing better.) They are in an echo chamber where almost all people think like they do.

They’ve destroyed their own credibility, so no matter what they do, they can’t make the average person believe that the policies that are destroying his/her life are actually good for him/her.

They are very troubled that minorities, and the young, are gradually gravitating towards Trump, because these populations have always been reliable Democrats, no matter how few promises the Democrat politicians keep.

Trump is winning most swing states, and leading Biden in most general election polls. In the latest CNN poll via Real Clear Politics, Biden’s approval was 37% and disapproval was at 55%.

That is unacceptable to the Democrat campaign workers posing as journalists. Therefore they have ratcheted up their talking points against Trump—they’re telling the public that he will be a dictator, in the likes of Adolf Hitler.

Sean Hannity asked Trump if he would be a dictator and Trump responded in the affirmative, but only on “day one.” And what would his dictatorial acts be? He would enforce the border laws required by the office, which Biden won’t do, and he would again foster energy independence, instead of destroying it, as Biden is.

What was obviously sarcastic they’re peddling as literal, and naturally, they’re stoking hysterida amongst the useful idiots.

Contrast that with how they treat Biden. They cheered when he was elected, citing a return to “normalcy” and “civility.”

And do you know what Biden did on day one, with zero complaints about abuse of power or assertions that he was acting like a dictator from the media? From Politico:

Joe Biden signed more than a dozen executive orders in his first hours as president on Wednesday, the first salvos in a coming legislative and regulatory crusade to erase Donald Trump’s legacy from federal law and advance his own agenda.

Seventeen executive orders, from forcing masks on federal property to halting border wall construction, and every anti-American thing in between.

Biden was hidden in the basement while the 2020 election was happening. He clearly didn’t prepare these executive orders, which undoubtedly took a long time to plan, and my guess is he didn’t even read them before signing (and would have a hard time explaining them if asked). It would be nice if we were told who is pulling Biden’s marionette strings so we know who is actively destroying America.

But somehow Trump, saying he would sign two, which are completely pro-American, interests an American president should support, is a threat to our country?

Biden issued more executive orders and reversed far more of Trump’s than Trump did of Obama’s, but Trump is the dictator according to the media.

Biden continues to abuse his power by dictatorially using massive amounts of taxpayer money to pay off student debt in order to buy votes. He doesn’t care about separation of powers or the legislative process, neither does the media. But Trump is the threat!

Biden is taking away our freedoms every day as most of the media cheers and repeats the talking points. They are interfering in the 2024 election… as they do in every election.

Trump says every day that he wants to make America great again, and Biden and the other Democrats take this as a dangerous threat.

Besides Biden’s penchant for subverting Congress to implement policies, he also traveled around the world with his son, collecting kickbacks from foreigners, and the media continues the blatant lie that Joe wasn’t involved—no matter how much evidence they are shown. The lies are endless.

It is no wonder there is so much corruption by politicians when most of the media figures are operatives instead of free and independent press. They don’t care about criminality, as long as it’s Democrats committing the criminal act.

