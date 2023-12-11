Trump (again) accused of radical policies, but he achieved exactly what the Democrats always promise to do

In the leftist rag The Atlantic, contributor Helen Lewis stated (as if it were fact) that President Trump was a bad person and a worse president. Of course she does not cite examples of why she made this declaration, she simply says he “radicalized” the right. From the article, via MSN:

The Trump years had a radicalizing effect on the American right. But, let’s be honest, they also sent many on the left completely around the bend. Some liberals, particularly upper-middle-class white ones, cracked up because other people couldn’t see what was obvious to them: that Trump was a bad candidate and an even worse president.

I have trouble understanding what is radical about lower taxes, fewer regulations, energy independence, a more secure border, and a relatively peaceful world.

Was it radical to pull out of the deal with Iran, in order to cut off their money, when they pledge death to Israel and death to America?

Is it radical to have NATO pay their “fair share” of the bills?

Is it radical to want to drill, drill, drill, instead of begging Venezuela and other countries for more oil?

Is it radical to oppose sanctuary cities and states?

Is it radical to oppose pro-crime DAss funded by George Soros?

Is it radical to oppose young children cutting off their healthy, functioning organs during an identity crisis?

Is it radical to only have girls compete against girls instead of being forced to compete against boys who are claiming to be girls?

Is it radical to not teach that the U.S is a racist country?

Is it radical to want photo identification to vote?

Is it radical to not force people to buy electric cars?

The media and other Democrats claim they are the party that wants to help the poor and middle classes, and especially minorities. They claim they want to build the economy from the middle out and the bottom up, and not the top down.

Well, Trump’s policies did exactly that, and they sought to destroy him every day. Real wages were rising rapidly, especially for those at the bottom, and inflation stayed low.

Think how much more he could have done for the people if the media and other Democrats were cheering his great results and cooperating with him instead of seeking to destroy him every day.

Somehow, with excellent results, they claim he was a terrible president. Here’s the real story:

Data released by the Census Bureau today show that 2019 was a historic year for raising Americans’ living standards. Real median household income reached a record high, and poverty reached a record low. Improvements in income and poverty were the largest in over 50 years. Minority groups—including black, Hispanic and Asian Americans—experienced the largest gains. Real median household income increased by $4,400 in 2019, reaching an all-time record high of $68,700. This represents a 6.8 percent one-year increase, which is the largest one-year increase in median income on record. Since 2016, real median household income has increased by 9.7 percent (after adjusting for a Census survey redesign in 2017). Income gains in 2019 were largest for minority groups. Real median income grew by 7.9 percent for black Americans, 7.1 percent for Hispanic Americans, and 10.6 percent for Asian Americans (see Figure 1). These one-year increases were all record highs, and the new income levels reached in 2019 were all record highs, as well. Incomes grew across the distribution, and poverty plummeted as a result. The official poverty rate fell to an all-time record low of 10.5 percent in 2019. Over 4 million people were lifted out of poverty between 2018 and 2019 for a 1.3 percentage point decrease. This was the largest reduction in poverty in over 50 years.

Contrast that with the results of Joe Biden so far. He is decimating the purchasing power of people, especially for the poor and middle classes—and they are bragging about how great he is doing.

It has been clear for a long time that Democrats could care less about people. They try to buy votes with “free” stuff funded by the taxpayers, like paying off student loans, but what they care about is power for themselves. It is that simple and that is why the election choice in 2024 is so clear.

We can survive as a free, prosperous, and great country, or we can intentionally collapse from within.

We saw great results from Trump during his term, so he’s the obvious choice for 2024.

Image: Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.