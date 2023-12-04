‘Trans’ vlogger abuses pizzeria worker who doesn’t speak English for ‘misgendering’ him

Ugly, aggressive, and emotional? Sounds like the typical “trans” influencer on the prowl, hunting for some social media likes and an unsuspecting victim they’re looking to cast as the prejudiced and misgendering bully.

With that in mind, take a look at the video below shared by Libs of TikTok on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday:

Trans YouTuber bullies and degrades a pizza man who barely speaks English for “misgendering” him pic.twitter.com/JFsk8qxKVr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 3, 2023

The exchange, between a New York pizzeria worker who clearly doesn’t speak English and a verbally-abusive man in drag asking loaded questions, is par for the course, because these LGBTQ++ cultists are routinely terroristic in their approach. “How are you gonna tell me I’m a man. In a purse. And long hair. And nails. You can’t figure that out for yourself?” Well buddy, that’s not what it means to be a girl or a woman, that’s just “woman face,” and for someone who no doubt hails from a traditional and foreign culture, you’re a total freak. As one commenter succinctly phrased the interaction:

‘Take a guess!’ I thought we are not supposed to take a guess. Which is it?

A little over a month ago, I wrote a blog on Lilly Contino, another man who’s built like a linebacker but dresses like a teenage girl—Contino makes a point to dine out at restaurants, where he inevitably gets “misgendered,” all so he can correct the waitstaff. “Yes, I know I look like a man with my hairline creeping back in the male pattern, I have an Adam’s apple, and I’m about to eat 3,000 calories, but I’m a girl! Didn’t you see the bows clipped to my thinning curls and the belly shirt?”

Carefully constructed snares… condescending tsk-tsks… and victimhood. Don’t these people have anything better to do? As another X user noted:

We went from gender stereotypes are bigoted to if you don’t view the world through gender stereotypes you’re bigoted really fast.

Mentally disturbed men dressing up as women, making a mockery of femininity with tacky and classless displays, then becoming irate when people wonder what in tarnation they’re identifying as today is a minefield, and creepy.

Image from X.