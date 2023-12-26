Three simple fixes would radically improve the ‘border’ situation—but Democrats don’t care

We don’t have a border.

The media constantly tell the public that the illegal immigration problem is a complex issue that’s extremely hard to solve, but that is not true. The border was significantly more controlled under President Trump, before Joe Biden reversed his successful policies.

There are three main things that would greatly reduce the problem:

1) Enforce existing laws.

2) Make people who seek asylum remain in Mexico. If we did that, Mexico would suddenly enforce their southern border, instead of allowing illegals from all over the world to stroll into the U.S. The nation couldn’t afford to keep the masses within its borders, and the government knows it.

3) Build the wall. It is the cheapest solution, both short- and long-term.

Biden clearly understands that walls work—he had taxpayers fund a wall around his beach property to the tune of half a million dollars. He didn’t welcome trespassers, and he didn't care about the “root causes” as to why they were trespassing. Of course, the Bidens never want to earn things or pay for things themselves. They have always sucked off the public trough.

There are a few other significant things that could also significantly reduce the existential threat to America in the form of the border crisis:

4) Get rid of lawless sanctuary cities and states, which pretend they will welcome all illegals and tell the invaders that immigration laws don’t apply, before handing them IDs and dispatching these taxpayer burdens to red states.

5) Stop (s)electing presidents who support lawless sanctuary cities and states, and who appoint attorneys general who cherry-pick which laws to enforce and against whom to enforce them.

6) Stop (s)electing presidents who refuse to enforce immigration laws, and who dictatorially and unconstitutionally implement things like DACA.

And finally, we need to stop listening to journalists who reflexively support Democrats—no matter what they do, and no matter how lawless they are—who seek to destroy all Republicans, no matter how lawful they act. They intentionally mislead the public to gin up racial hate and division, while they pretend they want to unite the country.

It shows that most of the media doesn’t care about anything but power for Democrats, no matter how much these leftist policies destroy America. They should stop pretending that Biden’s policies work, and that the adults are back in charge.

Image generated by AI.