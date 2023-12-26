The White House and the outhouse

Growing up in Wisconsin in the 1940s, on our dairy farm, the white house’s formal first name was actually “out,” not “white.” But it was painted white, not red, like the barn and four other “out” buildings.

Moreover, the results in our white house matched or surpassed any of those at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue … at least, since early 2021.

Can anyone name consequences from D.C.’s White House the past three years that would top those in Wisconsin back in the 1940s?

Nope? Didn’t think so! And for those contemplating “Depends” as their response, no, it doesn’t. That would only be a match, at best, to the Wisconsin white house. Plus, most would argue that outcome requires minimal mental acuity -- infants accomplish it often as well -- thus, it’s not of equal value.

Afterwards? Don’t go there … or think about it!

Since the White House was first occupied in 1800 by President John Adams, it has been a source of pride for most Americans. Of course, for the first one hundred years, it was referred to more often as the “Executive Mansion” or the “President’s House” The “White House” came along later as the name used routinely.

Lots of vital, save-the-world-type decisions have certainly come about “in house” within that impressive mansion.

But since 2021, mostly “outhouse” products seem to emanate from there … make that “exclusively,” after thinking about it.

Problematically, today’s lead resident at the Washington, D.C. address -- operated by puppeteers pulling the few mental strings that still function -- thinks everyone in America is stupid. Consider his most recent declaration about the economy: “All good. Take a look. Start reporting it the right way,” i.e., his way.

Do you get the idea that those living at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue don’t have to go grocery shopping? That they don’t pay a monthly mortgage or rent? That they don’t care whatsoever about the American people?

Between the economy and America’s open borders, “don’t care” has been pretty well confirmed, hasn’t it?

Maybe they should have experienced a rural white house in their youth. They might have a better appreciation for working Americans. In mid-winter, with temperatures well below zero in Wisconsin, visiting the white house in the 1940s -- not all that close to the farmhouse -- was an eye-opening, learning experience.

Obviously, no one in today’s White House ever learned anything!

R.W. Trewyn earned a Ph.D. after surviving Vietnam combat, and more treacherously, 53 years of postwar slogging academe’s once hallowed halls.