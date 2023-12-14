The Washington Post has been working hard to destroy Trump and cover up for the Bidens

The mainstream media has been saying for years that President Trump is the easiest Republican for Democrats to beat for president, while at the same time, they are trying very hard to urge the biased Justice Department take him out.

Here, Ruth Marcus of the Washington Post writes of wanting a speedy trial on the documents and January 6th case.

Never mind President Trump's right to a fair trial.

Somehow, the media has never been concerned that Biden illegally had classified documents for fifty years, nor have there been leaks telling them what documents they were. There is no curiosity at all. They also never cared that Hillary Clinton illegally had so many classified documents.

Somehow, Democrats seem to be above the law.

Nor have they been concerned about elections that Democrats challenged or put on violent riots in 2016 when Democrats repeatedly said Trump was illegally elected and an illegitimate president.

How about a speedy impeachment inquiry to see how corrupt Joe Biden is would be the best course for the nation.

Meanwhile, here's a summary of Hunter Biden's diatribe against Republicans yesterday: