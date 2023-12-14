The Washington Post has been working hard to destroy Trump and cover up for the Bidens
Republicans are just vicious people that have no regard for the truth.
They have no sympathy for drug addicts who have no control over what they do. (Of course, other drug addicts who commit crimes go to jail, but Hunter is only being investigated because of vicious, dishonest Republicans.)
The reason he didn't file his tax returns, cheated on his tax returns, lied on his gun application, and all the other things he did, was because he was addicted to drugs.
But he was so competent and brilliant through his drug-addled life that:
His law firm paid him millions. Maybe we should get a list of clients who were willing to pay millions for his work. Maybe we could see his hours and his hourly rate. I bet his law firm doesn't have very many drug-addicted lawyers on staff who take as many vacations as he did and who go into drug rehab so often.
What is the going hourly rate for drug-addicted lawyers? What were the cases he worked on? That would be interesting.
He was so competent and valuable that Burisma paid him millions to sit on his board. It couldn't be that Daddy could protect them from being investigated for corruption, could it?
When did he have time to participate in the board meetings?
He was so competent that the wife of a Russian mayor -- the mayor of Moscow, no less, gave him $3 million. Who knows what that was for? Whatever it was, it kept her off Joe's sanction list.
China considered this drug-addicted person to be extremely valuable. They paid him millions. They even seemed to make sure that many Biden family members got paid.
Hunter was so brilliant, despite his massive drug problems, that he set up twenty shell companies to take payments, despite having no product or service.
There was one time that Hunter said he was sitting with his Daddy when he threatened.
But supposedly Joe, the big guy, had no financial involvement in Hunter's business dealings.
Maybe Hunter should pay back the government for all the flights where Joe took him around the world collecting money for himself and the Biden family.
A bribe to a family member is still a bribe that is impeachable.
And the WaPo, most of the media, and other Democrats are telling the public that there is nothing to see. Joe is as pure as the driven snow.
That is like believing he has always supported Israel as he funds Iran who pledges death to Israel. Of course the media wants us to believe that also.
And remember that the same people who say this impeachment inquiry into bribery is not justifiable and a waste of time impeached Trump for a phone call where he wanted Ukraine to investigate corruption by the Biden family well before he was a rival for office.
It would be a dereliction of duties of a president if they knew of corruption by high level officials and looked the other way.
Trump was also impeached for challenging an election that had a tremendous number of questions and for telling supporters to walk to the Capitol peacefully and patriotically to protest.
I wonder why so few trust the media and why the WaPo is losing so much money.
Image: Photo illustration by Monica Showalter, with use of images from Acaben, via Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 2.0, and Pixabay / Pixabay License