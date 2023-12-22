« The case for giving Taiwan nuclear weapons | Citizens demand COVID justice from attorneys general »
December 22, 2023
The Great Escape, starring Kathy Hochul
"The Great Escape" was released in 1963.
I'm sure that you all remember the great motorcycle scene starring the late Steve McQueen.
Well, I hear that there is a new version of the movie coming out featuring Governor Kathy Hochul of New York. She won't be riding a bike over the fence but is clearly driving a lot of people out of the state.
The Big Apple is getting lean and leaner. Check this out:
New York’s population plunged more than any other state in the country over the past year, according to sobering new statistics – as fed-up lawmakers and ex-New Yorkers blame crime and the sky-high cost of living.Almost 102,000 people fled the Empire State from July 2022 to July 2023, the United States Census Bureau revealed in a Tuesday report.It was one of eight states to face a net-decline in residents over the period, while red states, including Texas and Florida, saw the largest growth in population.
Retired NYPD Lt. John Macari, who was born in Brooklyn but high-tailed it to the Sunshine State in 2022, said the once-great state of New York just isn’t a good place to raise a family anymore.“People are getting sick...
Let me add this. I have spoken to people who moved here from New York and it's more about quality of life. Many complain about lousy public schools and a general breakdown of order on the streets.
So what is Gov. Hochul doing to save the Big Apple? Her latest idea is reparations. See this:
Governor Kathy Hochul (D., N.Y.) on Tuesday signed a bill that empowers a statewide task force in New York to consider racial reparations for black New Yorkers whose ancestors were once enslaved in the U.S.
Well, I'm sure that will encourage the New Yorkers to come back and rejoin the team.
Honestly, it's terrible to watch what leftist demagogues are doing to the Empire State. They seem committed to driving the state over the cliff and hope that someone bails them out.
In the meantime, watch out for all of those motorcycles flying over the New York border.
