The female of the species; or it’s time to mobilize the matrons

I overheard a conversation at Walmart that gave me an idea about an unlikely group of warriors who might be able to save America. The conversation was between two women, one small, frail, and lively, the other portly, serene, and demure.

“You are absolutely correct,” said the frail woman pushing a small cart. “Our country is indeed in a profound mess and in a lot of trouble, and we of the middle class are in grave danger of losing everything!”

“Well said,” agreed her portly friend, pushing a large cart, adding, “And did you notice that the pastor was in complete agreement when we talked after church last Sunday, but then he said, ‘What can we do?’”

“Right, what can we do?” rejoined the frail one. “We octogenarians are just old and useless, and half the younger ones seem to be on the other side.”

While distressing to overhear, this conversation revealed the germ of a counterattack. Many have despaired of finding a silver bullet—that magic munition that can destroy wokism—but it lies tacitly implicit in this Walmart conversation.

What did Sun Tzu advise? He said to attack the enemy’s strategy and tactics. Our enemy’s goal is global totalitarianism. His strategy is to dissolve all resistance by fragmenting all humanity into utterly malleable individuals with no core sense of sense. His tactic is to obliterate the family by converting all the children into sexual perverts. Implementing that tactic requires using the government schools’ legal hold on the children as the platform for this perversion.

Image: The ladies aid community kitchen at the Church of the Good Shepherd (1944) by Howard R. Hollem, Public domain.

The obvious counter ploy to this perversion program is to extract the children from the government schools. However, most families lack the financial resources required for this. An exodus from government school requires either home school or private school, and, for most families, home school is a bridge too far because they cannot get by on only one income. In the same way, most families cannot cough up private school tuition.

However, the churches can be the key to implementing this exodus. Every church can become a school for all the children of its congregation at a fraction of the cost of the government schools. The government schools are already in financial distress due to enrollment decline. A serious Christian exodus would push them into chaos.

But, natch, there is a problem: the pastors. Too many pastors already play the role of gendarme, halting progress towards the church school. That Walmart conversation, though, revealed the way around this impasse: the church matrons.

You see, every local church body is a polity. That is, it has some political organization, typically taking the form of a corporation. There is a church board, and the chairman of the board is not the pastor but an elder member of the congregation. Although the pastor usually has his way with the board, the pastor is but an employee. The church board is typically all male, but their wives are all members of the church matron grapevine. And if these matrons get their dander up and their act together, they can elbow aside the pastor and get the board to authorize creating a school.

In any polity, the men may hog the titles and the credits, but it is the matrons that hold the real power. History tells the tale.

Everyone has heard of the Rape of the Sabines. However, almost no one knows “the rest of the story.” Here is Plutarch’s version, with my improvements:

Romulus, the Eminent Archon of Rome at the time, noted there were too few children in the city to support the size of the army he desired, and concluded that this shortfall was because Rome had too few women. Upon being advised that the nearby Sabines were well-provided in that department, in the dark of night on August 18, 750 BC, Romulus and his thugs fell upon the Sabine villages and kidnapped some 500 teenage girls.

The Sabine warriors, rather than give immediate chase, dithered for a full year before the combined effect of scolding at home and liquid courage around the campfire propelled them to march against Rome. The two armies faced off in a large open field.

During the pre-slaughter warm-up, as each side shouted boasts and insults at the other, the 500 Sabine girls, who were now Roman wives carrying their months-old babies, scampered onto the field between the two armies with hysterical screams directed at both sides.

They screamed at their Sabine fathers and brothers, “You did not come to vindicate our honor while we were virgins, but do come now to force wives from their husbands and mothers from their children. Which shall we call the worst? The Romans’ love-making or your compassion?” And on and on and on.

As you can well imagine, both armies melted at this matronly tongue-lashing, and the Sabines and Romans joined together as one.

The ultimate power in any polity lies with the matrons. If they mobilize, the exodus can become a reality.