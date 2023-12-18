Taxpayer-funded ‘affirming’ poster conspicuously leaves out certain groups of people

GLSEN, or the Gay and Lesbian & Straight Education Network, apparently has a new poster “affirming” the humanity of everyone except… who? Well, see for yourself below:

Then they wonder who is "radicalizing" straight white men. Get a mirror. pic.twitter.com/X7IUXUQoE3 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 18, 2023

Where are the conservatives? Trump supporters? What about the “Black” or “LatinX” individuals who won’t toe the company line, and voted (and will again be voting) for President Donald J. Trump? People not in the midst of a debilitating identity crisis who hold traditional views of biological sex? How about white people? Are the babies in utero slated for execution because they’ve been diagnosed (whether accurately or inaccurately) with a disability “perfect” too? What about the *gasp* Jewish community? Christians like myself? Are all these people a “beloved part of this country and community” and is their humanity as sacred as those listed?

No, of course not, because that poster includes all the token oppressed—reality, facts, and contradictions be darned—while actually oppressing their fellow man. And, as the author of the X post noted: “Then they wonder who is ‘radicalizing’ straight white men. Get a mirror.”

Now, one might argue that the people about whom I wondered are included in the “ALL students” but here’s how I know they’re not—if you notice at the very bottom of the image, the “inspiration” for the message came from a Señora Tarman, a teacher from somewhere in California, and just days after President Trump won the election in 2016, that same Señora Tarman hung this poster on her English class door in response:

My English teacher put this on her door today.. pic.twitter.com/ZYGiPtgiCJ — Natalie Gomez (@natssfatss) November 10, 2016

Am I the only one who raised my hand in elementary school to ask for a restroom break (incorrectly) to get one of several snarky retorts? “Yes, you can go, but no, you may not” or “I don’t know, can you?” For an English teacher, you’d think Mrs. Tarman would understand that she’s using “can” improperly—in this context, “can” indicates possibility or capability and although they absolutely shouldn’t, of course men can grab women.

Oh, and by the way, we paid for this abomination too—if you read the rest of the fine print at the bottom, you’ll see this text:

This publication was supported by Grant or Cooperative Agreement … funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Its contents are solely the responsibility of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official views of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the Department of Health and Human Services.

The federal government and the unconstitutional bureaucracy, controlled by anti-American interests, seizes my hard-earned money under the threat of prison time or a state execution, to put into official policy and the public sphere, that I, a white, Trump-supporting individual who laments the loss of our very limited government foundation and wants nothing to do with the trajectory towards Sodom and Satan-worship, am a hated and subhuman aspect of modern society—and then Merrick Garland and the rest of the Department of (In)Justice wonders why I find them to be completely corrupt, and I want nothing to do with their idea of “democracy,” labeling me an extremist who hates America. Go figure.

Image generated by AI.