Sharia-loving transplant to Ireland (and elected councilman) wishes the government would ‘shoot’ protesters in the head

Abul Kalam Azad Talukder is a Bangladeshi import, and the first Muslim to hold a council position in the Irish city of Limerick, and after the Dublin stabbing spree last week in which a woman and several children were critically injured, he just said the quiet part out loud. Via Remix News on Wednesday:

‘It is very shameful and they should get public punishment. I’d like to see them shot in the head or bring the public in and beat them until they die.’

If you didn’t know any better, you might think the police had an accomplice on their radar—as of this moment, the only suspect behind the crime is an Algerian migrant currently in hospital—and Talukder was letting his emotions over the violence against innocent children get the best of him… and you’d be wrong.

The councilman was actually speaking about the Irish protesters who took to the streets after the stabbing, in a very raucous way, to express their anger with a government that refuses to listen, and continues to permit third world migrants to conquer Ireland—all on the dime and by the blood of the Irish people.

Like I noted above though, Talukder hails from Bangladesh, not Ireland… and what do we know about the Muslim-majority Asian nation? Well, it’s not only a slight Muslim majority, but around 90% Sunni, a fact entirely reflected in the culture and society. The government of Bangladesh is notorious for its blind eye to Sharia “justice,” and religious minorities (Hindu, Christian) routinely experience terror, rape, and murder from their Muslim neighbors. Public beatings and executions of people we Westerners would consider victims are commonplace—remember little Hena Akhter?

So, it comes as no surprise that a Bangladeshi Muslim would suggest that the best response to aggrieved citizens is a firing squad or a public caning… but it is highly disturbing that an elected official needs to be reminded that that’s not how the Judeo-Christian societies of the West do things.

Image generated by AI.