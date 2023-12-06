Shannon Epstein charged for sloshed ‘Do who know who I am?’ 2022 outburst in New Orleans

Having enough hubris to play the “Do you know who I am?” card is embarrassing enough, even when the “somebody” is high-profile enough to be known by the average person; but when you’re a not-so-immediate relative of one of the most embarrassing public figures to ever enter into the public sphere? It gives me secondhand nausea just thinking about it, but fortunately for Shannon Epstein, she was allegedly too drunk to care.

From an item in the New York Post today:

The niece of former New Jersey Gov. and presidential hopeful Chris Christie was handed down new charges a year after she was kicked off a New Orleans flight during a Thanksgiving Day drunken, drug-induced meltdown, that left several with minor injuries.

Chris Christie?! If I were related to that man, I’d literally never mention it—to be completely transparent, my ego wouldn’t allow it—but here are the rest of the details:

The meltdown occurred at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport as the Newark-bound flight was taxiing for takeoff at 6 a.m, when Epstein allegedly asked a Latino family sitting near her if they were ‘smuggling cocaine.’ … ‘Are you serious? Do you know who I am?[’] Epstein screamed according to a police report viewed by The Post at the time. ‘I’m related to some very powerful people and I need to get back on that plane to New Jersey.’

Epstein then allegedly suggested the officers would be losing their jobs… for doing their job. What a spoiled brat.

Now, there are a number of reasons why Christie’s name and reputation is not one to which I’d hitch my own, but that first example is his “Donald Duck” cringey flop at one of the recent debates. Honestly, the clip lives rent-free in my mind because it was just that uncomfortable to watch, and almost too much to suffer was this face:

For the other more serious examples of why Christie’s name evokes negative sentiments though, one only need look at one event (or two, if you feel like it) that defined his gubernatorial tenure.

If you remember, Christie is the man who took advantage of a feckless government spending squabble to treat a closed beach like a private one, plopping himself down like a beached whale after using a taxpayer-funded helicopter to fly from the capital to the state-owned beachfront mansion at which he and his family were staying—all while being entirely shameless about the optics. From The Washington Post:

Yes, Christie told reporters at a Sunday news conference in Trenton, his family was staying in the state-owned beach house at Island Beach State Park over the July 4 weekend — even though the park was closed to the public amid a statewide government shutdown. He had been unapologetic about that gubernatorial perk the day before: ‘That’s the way it goes,’ Christie said Saturday. ‘Run for governor, and you can have the residence.’ And, yes, he had joined his family at said state-owned beach house, flying between the barrier island and Trenton using a state helicopter.

Or how about the bridge scandal? From Ballotpedia:

In September 2013, aides to New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R) allegedly conspired to close lanes of traffic on the George Washington Bridge, resulting in four days of gridlock for the town of Fort Lee, New Jersey. The lane closures were allegedly set up in retribution against Fort Lee’s mayor, who had refused to endorse Christie’s 2013 re-election bid.

Naturally, lawsuits and charges followed the scandal, and we learned this from BBC:

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie laughed about his staff closing part of a bridge in 2013 over a mayor who refused to endorse him, a court heard. He was told about the political revenge plot at a 9/11 memorial service two days after the lanes were blocked, a former aide testified in federal court. David Wildstein, who pleaded guilty to the scheme last year, recounted his discussion with Mr Christie on Tuesday.

Snobby elitism and entitlement must just run in the Christie family—a drunken slob accusing people of crime based on their skin color and demanding no consequences?—though it’s weird that some people would willingly identify themselves with such a tainted name.

