Sarcasm on: How the state of Israel successfully convinces the world the Jews are land thieves

Some people seem awfully puzzled these days. How come international Jew-hatred increased right in step with the holiday pogroms?

They even killed Man's Best Friend. Where's the sympathy?

Shouldn't the hate have dipped a bit, at least politely paused until the Israeli army struck back?

How odd!

Is it wokeness? What, then, of the non-woke?

Well, here's another riddle for you. Unrelated, of course, but if the shoe fits, well…

Imagine you hear of a conflict in some faraway land you can't find on a map, between two parties whose names you can't spell, and you don't have the foggiest idea about any of the relevant history. Not Israel. Still, you would like to take sides, so you listen to the official speakers hoping to determine who is in the right.

One side speaks of a "rich historical connection" to the land and the other starts shaking the keys to their alleged ancestral homes from which they were displaced.

One side says, "Did you not notice? We criminalized those who use rhetoric that sounded like a mirror image of your own. We were hoping to model good behavior for you." And the other side says: That's the least you could do!

One side is aggressively violent and refuses to "recognize" anything about their enemy, but the political leadership of the opposing side invites the liberation movement's leaders into the country, gives them legitimacy and money, and views them as junior partners.

One side mentions other powerful states giving them guarantees and talks of how the UN once voted in their favor. The other side swears fealty to undying eternal justice and states no one else has a right to touch their patrimony.

One side notes they ceaselessly prayed to return from the diaspora but the others insist they are indigenous to the region, and the others are all interlopers and colonizers. "Possession is nine-tenths of the law," if not more.

One side says they demand the immediate return of their refugees and the other says, "Well, that's hardly feasible, especially by now. Let's be reasonable. How about we negotiate?"

One side says, "We are a simple people. We demand justice, simple as that." The other side whines, "But we want peace with you! We keep offering you peace. Why won't you lay down your arms and accept our unending overtures of peeeeeace?!"

One side says we are willing to give some of the land to you, as long as you stop teaching your kids that we're prey. The other side rages, "No way! It's all ours, the River to the Sea!"

One side lustily kills civilians on the other side but the victims' regime cracks down hard on "their own," brutalizing and torturing their own so-called "terrorists" while giving free guns, free electricity, and free everything else to the killers from the other side.

One side unanimously shouts that any sincere peace treaty would constitute treason and the other side cries in exasperation: "Oh, why do you keep missing golden opportunities?!"

One side says: "Look at all the good we’ve done for you. We found a desert and transformed it into a garden!" The other side answers: "This may be true. But it was my desert and now it has become your garden". (Source: Rabbi Meir Kahane)

Now you tell me: Which side would you tend to support?

Come, let us abandon weakness and speak of justice and the truth. Our actions, too, must reflect justice and the truth. This is how we win hearts and minds and achieve victory.

Yehuda Israel is editor of Hyehudi.org - Aggregated Articles About Judaism: Daily articles on Emuna, The Temple, Jewish Clericalism, Libertarian Anarchy, Austrian Economics, and more. Yehuda Israel is a pseudonym.

Image: The State of Israel via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 4.0