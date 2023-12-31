San Francisco goes full Mao, forces Asian-American rapper to issue groveling apology for criticizing mayor

Didn't Mao celebrate his 130th birthday this week?

That certainly seems to be what they were celebrating in San Francisco, where political goons aligned with London Mayor London Breed forced an Asian-American rapper to apologize, in the most grovelly struggle-session way possible, for creating a rap video critical of Mayor Breed, on whose watch the city has turned into a dump.

According to local KRON:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A civil rights advocate in San Francisco is being accused of threatening San Francisco small business owner Andy “Chino” Yang. Yang claims Rev. Amos Brown, the president of the San Francisco NAACP, made threats against his business and family. In an Instagram post on Saturday, Yang, along with the organization ‘Asian Justice Movement’ (AJM), claims Brown came to Yang’s business, demanding he apologize for a rap video that blames Mayor London Breed for a rise in crime in recent years. Yang did ultimately issue an apology on Instagram but said he felt forced to do so. Yang and AJM issued a statement on Saturday, specifically calling out Brown, writing in part: We are particularly concerned with the actions by Rev. Brown, purporting to represent the NAACP, which actions have had the impact of pitting the Asian and Black communities against one another. Our communities share a common history of fighting prejudice and hatred. We are stronger when we stand together. Yang and the group are now demanding an apology from the reverend.

What was this -- political muscle, Red Guards, marching in on Yang, and holding a struggle-session with him?

Yang's grovelly, self-criticism apology, and eew, it's bad, can be viewed on Instagram here.

Yang's political group, Asian-Americans for Justice, gave a more graphic account of what really happened, over the bland KRON report:

Statement from the Asian Justice Movement regarding Rev. #AmosBrown coming to the business of rapper #ChinoYang and making threats against him and his family while saying he was representing ⁦@NAACPSF1⁩ — AJM is demanding an apology from Brown ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pFksiJGwth — The Marina Times ⛵️🗞️ (@TheMarinaTimes) December 31, 2023

The rap that upset them is below, and I agree with the person tweeting that nobody'd care about this thing had city hall not made such a big deal about it. I'd be more curious about how an Asian-American managed to do such a good imitation of a black rapper, the criticism was pretty much a nothingburger.

If you’re outraged by how they silenced Chino Yang, retweet his video. Let the censors learn about the Streisand effect pic.twitter.com/qsIvGLkKbp — Maksim Ioffe (@maksim_ioffe) December 31, 2023

They take their rap very seriously over in those quarters which tells us more than we would have liked to know about them.

More to the point, the musclings tell us a lot about how that city works and why it's starting to decline like Detroit amid all its poop maps, fleeing residents, bums taking over, absent police, and out-of-control crime. Brown, as of now, has refused to apologize, and according to KRON, he said Yang was to blame, as he should have told the good reverend that he was feeling threatened.

Sound believable?

There obviously is a corrupt political machine there that is watching everyone, particularly Asian-Americans, who have demonstrated their own political strength with the booting of far-left district attorney Chesa Boudin more than a year ago.

Now that this ruling political machine has gotten its apology, it has only roused the Asian political organizations even more with this disgusting attempt to play Red Guard on a hapless Asian-American. Odds are, they have awakened a sleeping giant.

Asian-Americans are flexing their political power these days in San Francisco, and this should serve as a wake up call to anyone not paying attention. As for this disgusting political machine that won't apologize, there is likely no way out from this exposure and in a non-Biden world, they'd be good candidates for a DoJ civil rights violations investigation. It may take an election to get it and get them out of there. What a nasty business.

Image: Twitter screen shot