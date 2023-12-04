PSA: Do not allow your children to watch ‘The Naughty Nine’

Too bad for Disney, “The Dirty Dozen” was already taken, so the company settled on “The Naughty Nine” and got to work—but “The Naughty Nine” isn’t a movie with themes of hardened masculinity, sacrifice, courage, redemption, and killing German Nazis, it’s the latest “Christmas” feature depicting a group of children on a heist job at the North Pole… with queer “dads” and a prepubescent gay boy using the term “hottie” to describe his crush. Naturally, the homosexual agitprop overwhelms the story line.

From Warner Todd Huston at The Western Journal yesterday:

One of the characters named Jon (Deric McCabe), who is portrayed as exhibiting obvious gay characteristics, is talking with another boy about his own line of clothing. The character then tells his friend he offered his [sic] sell his designs to a boy, and says, ‘I told that hottie over there I’d sell it to him for $200.’

Later in the movie, Jon refers to another male child (Andy) as “cute” and given the context, the obvious implication is highly suggestive; Eleanor Bartow at The Federalist says this:

It’s not clear how old Jon’s character is supposed to be, but Andy is a fifth-grader and a couple of the ‘Naughty Nine’ kids in the movie appear much younger than him. Fifth-graders are usually around 10 or 11. Maybe Jon’s a fifth-grader too, since he’s following a fifth-grader on a mission to see Santa, and kids don’t tend to take orders from younger kids. Either way, Jon is using sexually charged language with a fifth-grader and with little kids watching the movie.

As I noted above, the production is sold as a “Christmas” flick, but as expected, it’s a calculated and misleading bait-and-switch to indoctrinate children into the LGBTQ++ cult. Just take a look at how Disney describes the film, and notice what’s missing:

Mischievous fifth grader Andy finds himself without a visit or presents from Santa on Christmas morning. Realizing he must have landed on the ‘naughty list’ and feeling unfairly maligned, Andy pulls together a team of eight other ‘naughty listers’ to help him execute an elaborate heist at the North Pole to get the presents they feel they deserve. Along the way, the group comes to realize that the very best way off the naughty list is to redirect their unique talents for good — instead of mischief.

Unsurprisingly, there’s no mention of the presence of men engaged in sexually-deviant lifestyles around children, or little boys vocalizing their sexual attraction to other boys.

The LGBTQ++ cult is just another vehicle of cultural Marxism, so understandably, propaganda, but in this case agitprop, plays a crucial role; as perversion and corruption through media is particularly insidious, we need to be particularly scrutinous, but The Naughty Nine doesn’t even pass the sniff test.

