President Trump will be on cable T.V. tonight (Tuesday) in a town hall for an hour from Iowa

Tonight at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT with a replay at 11 p.m. PT), President Donald Trump will appear on the FOX News channel for another town hall from Iowa – his third on the channel since last June.

Once again, the venue is Sean Hannity’s prime time program.

Hannity has described himself as a friend of Donald Trump’s for more than three decades. Since he is no longer welcome on CNN or MSNBC, the former president therefore is limited to FOX News for interviews short or long, where he prefers the non-confrontational approach favored by his old friend Sean Hannity.

I reported on the previous two 2023 Hannity-Trump town halls here, here, and here.

President Trump and Sean Hannity

Photo courtesy of FOX News Media // by permission

A live audience will attend the town hall, in Davenport, Iowa, which will be recorded earlier today for broadcast in prime time. A FOX News Media news release emailed to this author described the town hall thusly, noting that it will:

Cover the state of the country and the 2024 presidential election, among other topics.

Following President Trump’s first town hall of the 2024 election season, last May 10 on CNN, which witnessed him jousting for over an hour with CNN’s prime time star-to-be Kaitlan Collins, Trump is apparently considered a permanent persona non grata on that channel as he is in perpetuity on MSNBC. So, it’s FOX News or nothing for the former president and leading contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination in terms of reaching a national television audience.

I hope that Hannity, or one of the questioners from the audience of voters, will ask President Trump about the recent spate of orchestrated comments – in the media and by failed politicians like former Rep. Liz Cheney – that the re-election of President Trump next year will result in a fascist takeover of the U.S. government and the end of democracy here.

In the opening “angle” of her FOX News program last evening, Laura Ingraham focused on the “Phony Democracy Defenders” (including Liz Cheney, whose book attacking Trump and many other Republicans is being published today) and their latest attacks on President Trump. It’s eight minutes and 40 seconds of excellent reporting and commentary that is well worth watching here.

