PornHub’s senior writers want to “convert” kids and adults to the LGBTQ+ spectrum

PornHub is the world’s largest online corporate purveyor of pornography. Technically, it’s for adults only, but children seek it out. An undercover video has revealed that writers who work for PornHub’s parent company, Aylo (formerly known as Mindgeek), have a definite agenda: They want to introduce children to transgender and other non-heterosexual forms of sexuality in order to “convert” them.

The video comes from Arden Young, who works for Sound Investigations, an undercover investigative group. She spoke with Michael Knowles about her investigative video. Here are both her investigative video and her interview with Knowles:

NEW UNDERCOVER VID



P*rnhub Parent Aylo Employee: Kids “Will Find Their Kink” on Aylo Site



Aylo Writer: 12-Year-Olds Watching Trans P*rn “Probably Helps a Lot”



“Push Stuff That’s Less Accepted… Get More Men, Straight Men, in on [Gay & Trans P*rn], Too”pic.twitter.com/YzwsmDNIfx — Sound Investigations (@SoundInvestig) December 6, 2023

EXCLUSIVE: Top PornHub staff admits to inserting “gay” and “trans” themes into mainstream porn to “convert” straight men pic.twitter.com/w8otDNm4Du — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) December 6, 2023

If you don’t want to watch the videos, the key quotations come from Dillon Rice, a “senior script writer,” because even porn needs a storyline:

“Let’s say you’re 12 years old, you’re still figuring out your sexuality, maybe even your gender, wouldn’t it be helpful to see not a celebration but maybe just a … normalization of something that you think is what you want?” Rice is seen saying. Rice went on to specifically reference a pornography site centered around transgender individuals, remarking, “Let’s say I was 12 and I saw TransAngels … it would help me figure out what I do like and what I don’t like.” [snip] Rice remarked that while some platforms are “primarily for straight men,” the company tries to “push the envelope as much as you can and be like, can I hint at bi content here … what if we brought a trans talent onto the site … you kinda take those risks to broaden it a little more.” Rice added “you’re always trying to push a little further.” “They need to try to push stuff that is … less accepted, like putting a trans male or trans female in a scene,” Rice said. “See if you can convert somebody.”

Lady Gaga famously sang “Baby, I was born this way” back in 2011, when we were still being told that homosexuality was immutable, making abusive any efforts to reprogram children and adults identifying as homosexual. However, once the Supreme Court found an imaginary right to same-sex marriage in the Constitution, the left immediately moved on to the next battle: transgenderism.

Suddenly, we were told that, while sexual attraction is fixed, biological sex is not. Of course, the reverse is true. Biological sex is fixed, while sexual attraction can be mutated.

Most children will follow the sexual attraction aligned with their biological sex. However, there are children who are not attracted to the opposite sex. In my personal experience of having known many gay men and lesbian women (I did, after all, grow up and work in San Francisco), every last one of them had dominant mothers and either physically or emotionally absent fathers. Every last one of them.

Many people who opt for same-sex attractions will also acknowledge that they were affected by early sexual experiences, whether with pedophiles or people their own age. The reality is that sex is both a physical and mental experience. If people are exposed to the physical part of sex before they have a strong mental sense of themselves, they will associate pleasure with whatever that first interaction was. That means, if it’s gay porn or weird transgender stuff, that may continue to be a sexual trigger.

This can happen to adults, too. Just think of the Wachowski brothers who came up with the Matrix movies. Both brothers now claim they are women. One of them (and I have no idea which one) admitted that the trigger for deciding he was a “she” was watching transgender pornography. Without that, it’s highly likely he would have continued until death being what he was born to be…a man, albeit probably a gay man.

So yes, the LGBTQ+ crowd and other people whose lives are defined entirely by their genitals (whether they like them or not) want to convert your children.

Image: Drag queen story hour, another conversion effort.