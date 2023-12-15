« Juxtaposed Christmas videos from the White House remind us just how good we had it during the Trump years | One ancient coin connecting two great religions »
December 15, 2023
Please come to Boston for a party of color...
Another day and more insanity from the folks who preach diversity. Yes, the people who preach love and "let's all get along" have a funny way of acting it out.
Check this out:
Boston's Democratic mayor has come under fire after she sent out invitations for a holiday party intended only for minority city councilors.Michelle Wu, the city's first Asian American mayor, recently had her aide, Denise DosSantos, send out an email for the event."Honorable members: On behalf of Mayor Michelle Wu, I cordially invite you and a guest to the Electeds of Color Holiday Party," the email said, according to the Boston Herald.The city leader quickly drew criticism after it became apparent the email was sent to all city councilors, seven of whom are White. The invitation was meant only for the city's six councilors "of color."
Only councilors of color? What color? I remember when stuff like that was called racism, segregation and another dividend of our white supremacist past.
Didn't people use to march when there were signs "only whites allowed" all over the South? I’ve seen a few documentaries about that.
Like the three college "depends in the context" presidents, the mayor of Boston needs to attend a diversity course, such as "We all belong here" over at Harvard.
They have another one called "Teaching algorithms about skin tones" which is perfect to address the Mayor's intolerance of some skin tones.
The mayor apologized and I guess the "whites" were eventually invited. Once again, we see tone-deaf people who live in an alternative world that contradicts what the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said about character and skin color.
Who knew that the people who love to celebrate Dr. King's birthday are now the ones obsessed with skin color?
