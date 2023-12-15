Please come to Boston for a party of color...

Boston's Democratic mayor has come under fire after she sent out invitations for a holiday party intended only for minority city councilors.

Michelle Wu, the city's first Asian American mayor, recently had her aide, Denise DosSantos, send out an email for the event.

"Honorable members: On behalf of Mayor Michelle Wu, I cordially invite you and a guest to the Electeds of Color Holiday Party," the email said, according to the Boston Herald.