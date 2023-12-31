Obama's vision of the end of white civilization

In Leave the World Behind, the scene with crashed white Teslas makes no technical sense, but it makes perfect sense as a metaphor for the end of technologically driven white civilization. As such, it may be a key to understanding this entire Obama-produced movie.

White cars (self-driving = individualistic) are rushing blindly into a dead end, blocking the road for the good guys in the black car. That road, filled with dysfunctional white cars, represents America. And when the good guys in the black car try to flee this chaos, they are attacked by more stupid white cars racing toward their own ruin.

But if those cars could get here by navigating country roads without crashing, that means their sensors were on — therefore, they wouldn’t be crashing now, either. Likewise, if our civilization has advanced this far, there is no reason to assume that it would be unable to continue to advance. It’s just simple logic.

A metaphor works only if it resonates with real life. With an improbable scenario like this one, it does little more than reveal the mindset of its authors, steeped in anti-colonialist, anti-Western, and anti-American biases.

