New York legislature moving to force Chick-fil-A to operate on Sunday in select locations

When a bunch of leftist lawyers hired by a leftist legislature write prospective laws, you get bills like this, via a Fox News report published yesterday:

New York bill would force some Chick-fil-A locations to open on Sundays A new bill filed in the New York State Assembly aims to force some Chick-fil-A locations to operate seven days a week, threatening the fast food chain’s longstanding policy of keeping its restaurants closed on Sundays. The legislation proposed last week would require all food vendors operating at rest stops owned by the New York State Thruway Authority to open every day, and names Chick-fil-A as the reason behind the move.

(Seriously, isn’t it time for these people to go on a state-sponsored Christmas vacation? I mean, we’re already carrying the weight of the political parasite class, so isn’t it preferable to get them out of the state capital to mitigate the damage, even if it’s on our dime?)

The “justification” text from the bill calls out Chick-fil-A by name, and includes this blurb:

While there is nothing objectionable about a fast food restaurant closing on a particular day of the week, service areas dedicated to travelers is an inappropriate location for such a restaurant. Publicly owned service areas should use their space to maximally benefit the public. Allowing for retail space to go unused one seventh of the week or more is a disservice and unnecessary inconvenience to travelers who rely on these service areas.

Pot, meet kettle—the government concerned about “unnecessary inconvenience[s]” (which I won’t even begin to reference considering word count) is peak irony. Anything the government touches becomes an inconvenience so absurd, it’s laughable were it not so… darn… frustrating. As the joke goes, “Without government workers, who would literally be the worst at everything?”

Furthermore, “publicly-owned service areas” ought to use the space to “maximally benefit” the people? First of all, how dare they—the government does nothing but maximally disadvantage the people. Is inviting millions of third world uneducated and unskilled people to camp out on the “publicly-owned” sidewalk of New York City a peak positive for those said to be the citizenry? Do “publicly-owned” offices exist to serve, or extort and bring in state/federal revenue? Are the “publicly-owned” roads maintained in peak condition? Do leftwing school board officials use “publicly-owned” public schools to benefit those in their care or pimp them out to drag queens and Planned Parenthood?

Secondly, like I said, this story is peak irony—isn’t the government also closed on Sundays? But not only that, Saturdays too? As well as all federal holidays? Now, not that I’m complaining, because less days open unequivocally means less mess, and less working government actually is a “maximal benefit” to the people.

