New ‘hair texture inclusion’ law in New York requires all stylists to be trained in all hair types

Here’s your daily (or hourly?) reminder that politicians have outlived their usefulness.

According to a new article out at The Grio, Democrat Jamaal Bailey, a New York state senator, introduced a bill to revamp the hair industry and advance “hair texture inclusion” so people with all different hair types can pop in for a haircut anywhere, and expect trained staff. From

Democratic New York Senator Jamaal Bailey understands firsthand how challenging it is to find a hair stylist trained in his hair texture. He told Allure magazine he often runs into scenarios where he’s not in his neighborhood but in need of a quick tape-up or shape-up — and left debating who around him might be qualified. ‘The struggle is real,’ he said. This is partly why, in April, he introduced Bill S6528A, a new law in New York state that will require all hair stylists to be trained in all textures. ‘It’s not only common sense; [it’s] the right thing to do,’ Sen. Bailey told Allure when speaking about the new law. He added, ‘It’s personal.’

(I’ll add this: it aggravates me to no end to hear that elected officials consider government a vehicle for personal gratification and self-service. A law should never be based on “personal” desires and whims.)

From the law’s summary on the state senate’s website:

Requires the secretary of state to promulgate rules and regulations requiring that education and testing for cosmetologists or natural hair stylists include education and testing regarding the provision of services to individuals with all hair types and textures, including, but not limited to, various curl or wave patterns, hair strand thicknesses, and volumes of hair.

Secondly, more government is the exact opposite of common sense, it’s common nonsense (something we’re used to with the Democrats), and his little stunt is going to yield worse haircuts that cost more—after all, that’s exactly what’s going to happen. The state demanding additional “training” means more costs placed on the stylist to procure the necessary training and licensing, costs which then transfer to the consumer; and it also means that a stylist is now expected to be a “Jack of all trades” which precedes the reality that… they’re “a master of none.” Superb craftsmanship or adroit skill come when a tradesman focuses on developing his/her talent and mastering it, not doing a little bit of everything in passable mediocrity. If Bailey wanted more skilled cosmetologists, this was certainly an asinine way of trying to accomplish that goal.

Ideas so bad, they have to be mandated!

