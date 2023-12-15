Nearly $9 million dollar gun ‘buyback’ program yields zero purchased firearms

Government incompetence is a double-edged sword, and this story out of Canada is a prime example of why, via Rebel News report published yesterday:

The Trudeau Liberals spent nearly $9 million on its gun ‘buyback’ scheme this year without purchasing a single firearm, says the Department of Public Safety. Cabinet in an Inquiry Of Ministry told the House of Commons it spent $8,964,109 of the $37.4 million allocated to the program before they paused it on October 12.

Now when governments run gun “buyback” initiatives, “buyback” always goes in air quotes because it implies the government is buying something “back” as if it first owned the item—of course, this is not the case. The government is simply using money it plundered under threat of jail or state execution at the hands of a tax revenue “service” to bribe individuals into surrendering their right to self-defense for a couple of measly bucks. Stealing our money to weaponize it against us? What an utter racket.

But Justin Trudeau’s government, these idiots can’t even run a successful “buyback” program! Not that I’m complaining, at all, because when a government launches a program to disarm the people, starting with zero confiscated weapons and ending with zero confiscated weapons, it’s undoubtedly a good thing (this kind of fail is ironically a success)—but blowing nine million of our dollars in the process? Beyond despicable, and the incompetence, or perhaps the corruption, is a double-edged sword. So on what did these dopes spend the money?

Conservative MP Cheryl Gallant, who tabled the Inquiry, asked the federal government for details on its contracts. Public Safety Canada disclosed payments for ‘strategic advice,’ project management, management consulting, ‘design options,’ development of an ‘online survey solution’ and communications research. One Québec contractor, Samson & Associates, received $782,934 for ‘nimble assurance [insurance?] of a major transformation initiative.’ Another company received $1.9 million ‘to develop the information technology required to administer the program.’ The Canadian Sporting Arms and Ammunition Association (CSAAA) pocketed $707,363 to consult manufacturers and gun stores ‘on their individual inventory of firearms and restricted components including demonstrable costs.’

Well, it doesn’t really sound like the politicians and bureaucrats behind this “buyback” scheme are actually that concerned with “getting guns off the street” (at least not yet), because they’re not directing any funds to “buying” guns from the gun owners; “buyback” is just how they sell it to the useful idiots whose support they needed to get a program such as this going. In reality, it seems much more like the Feds are focused on gathering information and building database infrastructure, all the while operating under the pretense of “public safety” and “nobody needs a military-style assault rifle.” But alas, the leftists unwittingly running cover for governments cruising towards George Orwell’s “boot stamping on a human face forever” future don’t wise up until they’re on their knees above a freshly dug pit.

