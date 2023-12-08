National Railroad Museum hosts Christmas tree sporting ‘Hail Satan’ ornaments

In Green Bay, Wisconsin at the National Railroad Museum, the annual Festival of Trees just kicked off, and because the left ruins everything, what was once pure and wholesome is now demonic and Satanic—literally.

Every holiday season, the establishment displays dozens of uniquely decorated Christmas trees contributed by local groups, but this year’s exhibit is particularly controversial due to the inclusion of Satanic and “transgender” trees thanks to “activists.”

Adorning the transgender-themed tree are transgender flags and ornaments, with the movement’s over-used euphemisms (“Protect Trans Kids”), and was contributed by the Bay Area Council on Gender Diversity. The suddenly-ubiquitous Satanic Temple contributed a tree featuring ornaments to promote devil-worship (“Hail Satan”) and was topped with an upside-down star. It also was adorned with the ever-popular LGBTQ ornaments.

Museum CEO Jacqueline Frank stood by her decision to host the trees despite the negative reception from fuddy-duddy, stick-in-the-mud, obviously far-right event-goers. Frank stated:

We believe that everybody should be included regardless of their religious group, regardless of any business or organization that they’re a part of. So we don’t discriminate, since we’re not a religious group ourselves.

Sure. Where are the trees adorned with “MAGA” and “Heterosexual Pride!” ornaments? “All Lives Matter” decorations? Thought so.

And is a “trans” tree a hardwood identifying as a pine? A Scotch Pine purporting to be a Norway Pine?

Are there also Hamas-themed Christmas trees this year? Any touting pedophilia or necrophilia? I’m guessing there is an “abortion-themed” tree.

I can see a dad and mom and kids strolling through the museum and seeing those trees, warm feelings coming over them. “What a beautiful, joyous, wondrous season!” mom exclaims. I picture them shopping at their local big box store later on, dad asking a store associate, “Do you have any more ‘Hail Satan’ ornaments?” To which the employee replies, “Sorry, we’re all sold out. They are really hot this year!”

Is it not a tad odd, ironic—and demonic—that “Hail Satan” ornaments are allowed to adorn a Christmas tree… in a public museum? A railroad museum at that.

The times, they are a-changin’.

And our society has gone off the rails.

Image generated by AI.