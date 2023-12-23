MUST-SEE VIDEO: Armed with facts, Douglas Murray rips the execrable Cenk Uygur apart

It was never a fair battle. Douglas Murray is one of the most brilliant, informed, and courageous defenders of liberty in the West. Cenk Uygur is a buffoonish leftist mouthpiece. Still, because Uygur’s ideas about Israel, which is a frontline in the worldwide Islamic battle against the West, are so utterly stupid and toxic, it was appropriate for Murray to lay into him, exposing Uygur’s laziness, ignorance, and viciousness, as well as the core antisemitism that sees him comfortable when Muslims suffer at the hands of the Chinese or other Muslims, but become apoplectic when the Jews defend against an openly attempted and desired genocide.

I could write paragraph after paragraph about what Murray said, but one can’t really do better than just let Murray say it. I urge you to watch the video because Murray displays complete sangfroid and dominance as Uygur, rather surprisingly, sits and takes it. It’s like rather a good alpha trainer scolding his bad dog who is properly occupying his beta role. (And in that regard, see the tweet with which I’ve ended this post.)

But anyway, let me just get on to it. You say, you say, first of all, you say I don’t care about the death of Palestinian children. Yes, I do care. I care very deeply about it.

But I also know that the responsibility for their deaths lies on Hamas, which has misgoverned their society for the last 16 years and now has been leading the country into being in a war with Israel. So yes, it’s on Hamas, this.

As for “seeing” wars, by the way, I just mentioned about seeing wars because, as far as I can see, you’re very ill-traveled, as well as rather ill-lettered and ill-spoken, And I mentioned that I cover wars and go to wars because I happen to think myself that it’s worth seeing things with your own eyes, including things that you don’t particularly like, but you report the truth.

I don’t know if you ever even leave your own bedroom, but now I can tell already that you don’t because you’ve already said something that demonstrates you know nothing about this conflict. You have just demonstrated it in the following term. You said that this is why we need to push for a two-state solution and give legitimacy to the Palestinian Authority.

I’ll tell you something you don’t know because I guess you spent no time in the West Bank, have you? I’ll tell you something you probably don’t know.

The Palestinian Authority, Fatah, celebrated the 7th of October massacres.

I’ll give you another fact which demonstrates you know nothing about this and clearly haven’t ever visited any Palestinians in the West Bank as I have. If there was an election tomorrow in the West Bank…the reason why there isn’t one is because if there was an election tomorrow in the West Bank, Hamas would win.

So, your idea of a two-state solution… I’m afraid you are so out of date, and you really should leave your bedroom because, in this region, nobody thinks that there is a two-state solution on the table because there is not a viable negotiating partner.

But I just want to make one other main point. You have gone on and on tonight, throwing accusations out against the Jewish state, against me. It’s the sort of thing you do. I know you’re a sort of sort of online pugilist and think you can run for office, and good luck with that.

But I’d just like to point out that you only really get animated if the Jews are involved. And I can tell that for the following reason. I mean, your surname’s Uygur, isn’t it? One million Uighur Muslims in China have been put in concentration camps in the last decade. And you know, people of your ilk never really care about that, do you? ’Cause it’s not the Jews doing it, it’s the Chinese Communist Party.

At the moment, one million people who are from, who are in Pakistan at the moment, who are your fellow Muslims, and who happen to be Afghan, and I don’t think you care about them, do you? One million Afghans are currently being forcibly deported from Pakistan to Afghanistan. You don’t care about that. You’re not riled up about that.

You’re not riled up about what the Janjaweed are currently doing in Sudan, where thousands and thousands of people are being attacked by the Islamist militia there.

You don’t care about any of that. You get exercised, and you rile up what little base you have of malcontents because you’re riled up when the Jews do anything. It’s perfectly obvious.