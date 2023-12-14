More media drumbeating on the global warming nonsense from USA Today

We are told that the science is settled, that the last 160 years of our using natural resources have led to record high temperatures on Earth and that the ocean is rising to unsustainable levels.

This article from USA Today says the Earth used to be much hotter, so why do they tell us constantly that the Earth has reached record high temperatures and that we don’t have much time to save the planet:

To summarize this article: All the changes in the past were cyclical and natural but this minor 2-degree temperature rise, after a little ice age ended 160 years ago is caused by us and our use of coal, natural gas, and oil along with eating too much meat. Hint to the media and other green pushers.

The Earth has always warmed up after ice ages end.

Of course, they never explain how the Earth cooled from 1940-1975 when they say all these things cause warming. Facts haven’t mattered to green pushers for a long time.

And of course, the solution is big government and taking away our freedom of choice of what we drive and how we power our houses and appliances. We are supposed to capitulate to radical green pushers which makes us poorer and them much richer.

We are also told that the oceans are rising rapidly, a whopping 9 inches in 140 years, as if anyone could measure them that close.

The temperatures have fluctuated cyclically and naturally for billions of years and so has the depth of the oceans.

Yet somehow the people pushing the green agenda somehow believe they know the exact temperature the Earth should be and the exact depth of the ocean before the Earth is destroyed.

These arrogant people pretend they can control all aspects of the climate and override all the natural variables and control everything if we just stop using the natural resources the Earth has been blessed with and drive electric cars powered by solar and wind which are also natural resources.

Meanwhile, the following USA Today article should be in the Babylon Bee.

It says the Earth is getting colder which somehow is caused by global warming. It shows how dishonest and delusional green pushers are. It will be followed up by articles saying: Droughts have been caused by too much rain and snow. Floods are caused because we have had too little rain.

We must stop this massive fraud before it is too late to save our peace, prosperity, and freedom.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License