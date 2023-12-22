« Blood-red truth comes to Times Square in Manhattan | A smart amicus brief says Jack Smith is an illegitimate special prosecutor »
December 22, 2023

More Caligula: Jill Biden staffer caught bringing gay male 'dates' into secured area

By Monica Showalter

Is Joe Biden trying to run the White House or Caligula's palace?

Here's the latest pervy sex scandal, this time coming from Jill Biden's wing of House Biden, from the Daily Mail:

The First Lady's press secretary Michael LaRosa tried to take a date he'd just met up to his room on a secure floor while overseas in a hotel where the president was staying, insiders exclusively tell DailyMail.com.

Sources say LaRosa, 40, did it twice during the same trip while accompanying Jill Biden to the NATO Summit in Madrid, Spain, in June 2022, and that this was part of a pattern of behavior that led to his forced resignation the following month

A Secret Service source confirmed the incident and claimed that it happened twice on the same trip.

'He was caught by Secret Service not once, but twice bringing dates to a secure floor, obviously putting the First Lady's safety at risk because you're not supposed to bring people in who are not fully vetted,' one senior White House staffer told DailyMail.com.

Seems once wasn't enough. He got caught once, apparently wasn't embarrassed about it, and went and did it again, despite warnings about the lofty position he was in and the risks he was taking.

It was all about the "dates" for this bozo, using official travel on the taxpayer dime for his own pervy purposes, which was undoubtedly anonymous sex partners such as is practiced in some quarters of the gay world.

The safety and security concerns to the rest of the White House staff were of no importance to him, and the possibility of bringing in a foreign agent or terrorist among his "dates" was far from remote. The Soviets used to keep stables of such people to dangle before weaklings like him, male swallows, or as they were known, "ravens." None of that mattered to this guy when he wanted to get it on. His appetites, not the country, came first.

Which pretty well tells us that vetting is a thing of the past in White House employment given the presence of so many of these kinky characters. It also explains the Bidens' indifference to vetting migrants at the border. Anything goes among the Bidens, which is why were have so many of the sex scandals just rolling out in public.

It started with this weasel, which nobody thought was satirical:

 

 

Then it moved on to him, famous for his luggage thievery:

 

 

Then they had this:

 

 

Senate Democrat allies did their part to complete the picture:

 

 

And Joe himself was no slouch with the Biden Family Values getting out.

 

 

Now we have this guy, who denies he was kicked out for his behavior, and who knows, may even be telling the truth, given the Bidens' indifference to scandalous and undignified behavior.

Jill Biden, meanwhile, has issued a heaping helping of hypocrisy:

 

 

What a Caligula show they've got going on over there -- making one think that these are the few that have gotten found out.

Image: Twitter screen shot

 

 

If you experience technical problems, please write to helpdesk@americanthinker.com