More Caligula: Jill Biden staffer caught bringing gay male 'dates' into secured area

Is Joe Biden trying to run the White House or Caligula's palace?

Here's the latest pervy sex scandal, this time coming from Jill Biden's wing of House Biden, from the Daily Mail:

The First Lady's press secretary Michael LaRosa tried to take a date he'd just met up to his room on a secure floor while overseas in a hotel where the president was staying, insiders exclusively tell DailyMail.com. Sources say LaRosa, 40, did it twice during the same trip while accompanying Jill Biden to the NATO Summit in Madrid, Spain, in June 2022, and that this was part of a pattern of behavior that led to his forced resignation the following month. A Secret Service source confirmed the incident and claimed that it happened twice on the same trip. 'He was caught by Secret Service not once, but twice bringing dates to a secure floor, obviously putting the First Lady's safety at risk because you're not supposed to bring people in who are not fully vetted,' one senior White House staffer told DailyMail.com.

Seems once wasn't enough. He got caught once, apparently wasn't embarrassed about it, and went and did it again, despite warnings about the lofty position he was in and the risks he was taking.

It was all about the "dates" for this bozo, using official travel on the taxpayer dime for his own pervy purposes, which was undoubtedly anonymous sex partners such as is practiced in some quarters of the gay world.

The safety and security concerns to the rest of the White House staff were of no importance to him, and the possibility of bringing in a foreign agent or terrorist among his "dates" was far from remote. The Soviets used to keep stables of such people to dangle before weaklings like him, male swallows, or as they were known, "ravens." None of that mattered to this guy when he wanted to get it on. His appetites, not the country, came first.

Which pretty well tells us that vetting is a thing of the past in White House employment given the presence of so many of these kinky characters. It also explains the Bidens' indifference to vetting migrants at the border. Anything goes among the Bidens, which is why were have so many of the sex scandals just rolling out in public.

It started with this weasel, which nobody thought was satirical:

Cringe alert! White House intern to promote vaccines! Jen Psaki hire!!🤮🤢🤮🤢 pic.twitter.com/3cxM1Cc2qN — RealDrJan (@RealDrJan1) August 9, 2021

Then it moved on to him, famous for his luggage thievery:

This is what the Party and Harris-Bidenite regime wants. I'll see you and raise you Sam Brinton - who if he hadn't been a luggage thief would still have a job. pic.twitter.com/XTooK0Xn96 — Old SF Dude 🇺🇸🇨🇷 (@WasAnActionGuy) December 17, 2023

Then they had this:

Joe Biden claims to be a Roman Catholic. The fundamental tenets of Catholicism derive from the celebration of Christ's birth (Christmas) and His resurrection (Easter). One sin is unequivocal in the eyes of the Church... pic.twitter.com/labhrSEJbX — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 15, 2023

Senate Democrat allies did their part to complete the picture:

Aidan Maese-Czeropski was revealed to be the staffer for Maryland @SenatorCardin (D) who made a sex tape in a historic room in the Capitol. He denies wrongdoing but recently deleted posts show he has a history of making graphic content. Read my new report:https://t.co/0OD4QrjOG1 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 17, 2023

And Joe himself was no slouch with the Biden Family Values getting out.

Hunter Biden spent a staggering $872K on prostitutes, porn and sex club memberships and took $1.6 M from ATMs https://t.co/O1KGiNc286 pic.twitter.com/7Xphz2jJfO — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) December 8, 2023

Now we have this guy, who denies he was kicked out for his behavior, and who knows, may even be telling the truth, given the Bidens' indifference to scandalous and undignified behavior.

Jill Biden, meanwhile, has issued a heaping helping of hypocrisy:

Since this tweet:



• Joe had a trans activist shake their fake breasts on the White House lawn

• Cocaine found at the White House

• Male Biden appointee steals Womens clothes at airports to wear them

• Gay sex tape filmed in the Senate

• Joe’s son had sex tapes go public and… pic.twitter.com/QgxwTH4yeq — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 16, 2023

What a Caligula show they've got going on over there -- making one think that these are the few that have gotten found out.

