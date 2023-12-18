Minnesota to get a new state flag… that looks nearly identical to one out of Somalia

If you’ve ever wondered what colonization in real time looks like, look no further:

Minnesota is home to the largest Somali population in the West. Rep. Ilhan Omar (Minnesota) is from Puntland.



Minnesota just unveiled their new flag.



In September, Minnesota launched an initiative to create a new state seal and flag to replace the longstanding designs after it was determined these dated elements were “offensive” to certain elevated classes. From an item published at AP News at the time:

A state commission went to work Tuesday on designing a new state flag and seal for Minnesota to replace a current emblem in both that’s considered offensive to Native Americans. One of the main elements of Minnesota’s state flag includes a prominent state seal against a blue background. The seal depicts a Native American riding off into the sunset while a white settler plows his field with his rifle leaning on a nearby stump. The imagery suggests to many that the Indigenous people were defeated and going away, while whites won and were staying.

As you could have guessed, the decision to erase and rewrite history à la Howard Zinn was made by the Democrat-controlled legislature, which delegated the task to a commission composed of “tribal” people and “other communities of color,” and according to the commission’s vice chair Anita Gall via AP:

‘What I am looking forward to is creating a flag that we can all be proud of, and a flag that everybody can look at and say: ‘Yeah, that’s Minnesota’s flag. That’s a cool flag. That’s very distinctive[.]’

Well as we saw above, the final design has now been selected; but not only has the white man been eliminated from the equation, but the rest of those “tribal” people too—the proposed design looks nearly identical to that of Puntland, an “autonomous” zone of Somalia that remains unrecognized by the international community. From a Flags of the World website on the Puntland flag:

The blue stripe with the white star symbolize [sic] the Somali flag; of which Puntland is part. The central white stripe symbolizes the peace and stability of the region. The green stripe symbolizes the natural wealth of the Puntland State.

This is a flag of which I’m utterly ashamed and embarrassed, and I suspect millions of Americans would agree—but we aren’t who “they” were considering. Imported people, conditioned to subjugation, poverty, and tyranny, have no interest in, expectation of, or practice with a government restrained from violating unalienable rights. (As the post to X noted, Minnesota has the largest Somali population in the West.)

It’s been a number of years since I’ve read Mark Steyn’s America Alone: The End of the World as We Know It, a book in which he argued that the West was headed towards collapse, in large part due to the growth and importation of Muslim third world populations—and a new flag, one that looks strikingly similar to that which represents a foreign Muslim third world group of people, that’s fixing to be hoisted at American public schools, American Capitol buildings, and American businesses, proves Steyn was undeniably right.

