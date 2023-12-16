Migrant groups launch lawsuits against Border Patrol over camping conditions near San Diego

It's not enough that the food isn't good enough in New York for migrants, who are reportedly wasting tons of it. Nor is it enough that migrants are getting any shelter at all, as the same migrants demonstrated in the streets with demands for permanent housing.

Now migrant open-borders groups are complaining about holding-camp conditions for illegal border crossers, hitting the Border Patrol with two lawsuits in San Diego.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune:

Immigrant rights groups say that the Border Patrol is continuing to violate federal standards by holding migrants in open-air detention sites after they cross the U.S.-Mexico border — a situation they say has recently worsened at sites in the East County desert, according to a complaint filed with a watchdog arm of Homeland Security this week. For months, thousands of migrants who have crossed the border, many of them seeking asylum, have been directed by Border Patrol to remain in open-air holding sites before being processed by the federal agency, according to the complaint and interviews with several migrants. The migrants wait hours or sometimes a few days at the camps before being picked up and taken to a processing facility. The complaint, filed to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, alleges that Border Patrol agents are forcing migrants to wait at the camps without providing adequate food, water, shelter, restrooms or medical care. The groups say this is a violation of Customs and Border Protection’s standard s on caring for detained individuals, as well as a violation of migrants’ rights under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. It’s the second complaint filed against the agency for conditions at the sites, though the first complaint in May focused on the camps located between layers of border wall near San Ysidro. This new complaint — filed by seven immigrant rights groups including Al Otro Lado, Southern Border Communities Coalition and American Friends Service Committee — expands to also include open-air sites in Jacumba Hot Springs, which has seen a significant increase in migrants since September.

After all, didn't the migrants pay good money to cartel human smugglers, upwards of $7,000 a pop, for passage across into the U.S. with no visas or papers needed? If the cartels select a remote desert spot for migrant-dumping, the Border Patrol better be ready to house all of them, no matter how many they send, and with five-star hotel accomodations, or else lawsuits will be filed.

It's chutzpah taken to the 11th level.

After all, they did cross illegally. And they did choose to enter the U.S. illegally in remote desert areas, not at valid ports of entry. It's undoubtedly rough. But it doesn't last long, migrants eventually get "processed" and become free to move about the country, transporting diseases, and bringing counties and cities expenses, so the bad guy is the U.S. for having such rough deserts instead of full development with fine accommodations such as migrants are used to.

To claim entitlement to comfortable housing at U.S. taxpayer expense after crossing illegally into the states through a hostile desert without papers really tends to stand out.

It's also coming as other instances of migrant ingratitude start to flood the zone.

Earlier this week, news emerged of migrants throwing out their food paid for by New York City as not good enough, to the tune of tens of thousands of dollars a day.

According to the New York Times:

New York City is paying tens of thousands of dollars a month for meals that are supposed to go to feed migrants but instead are never eaten and are thrown away, according to internal company records reviewed by The New York Times. The meals are provided by DocGo, a medical services company that won a no-bid, $432 million contract from the city to provide broad migrant care, despite having had no experience in doing so. DocGo receives up to $33 a day per migrant for providing three meals a day for each of the roughly 4,000 migrants in its care. From Oct. 22 to Nov. 10, more than 70,000 meals were recorded by DocGo as being “wasted,” according to internal company records obtained by The Times.

The Times blames the company for incompetence, which is probably true, but there's no question migrants are throwing the food away, too, having plenty of money for portable stoves and purchased groceries, which the Times report says they are using instead of the pro-offered food at their taxpayer-paid accommodations.

If they can pay for that, then maybe they can start paying for all of their own food as well as their hotel rooms the way normal people do as they await their asylum claim processings.

But of course that hasn't happened: In January, migrants actually demonstrated outside their hotels in New York City, calling for "permanent housing" from Uncle Sam. I wrote about that entitlement mentality here.

As for the desert ingrates, there doesn't seem to be much recognition from their open-borders advocates that U.S. resources are limited and the alternative really needs to be to ship them back where they came from after crossing illegally. To them, the U.S. 'owes' the migrants no matter whose ox gets gored, as foreign illegal border crossers always come first. It's garbage. The migrants ought to be grateful that they are allowed to stay on our desert floor at all as they await useless "processing" on their phony asylum claims. If they wanted a more hospitable place to lay their heads, they can pay for those things, and cross at a valid port of entry where such accommodations are available. The idea that the U.S. owes them full accommodation in a remote desert outpost after they committed the crime of breaking into our country is outrageous.

Not long before he died, Henry Kissinger wisely pointed out the "grave mistake" of Europe admitting unlimited numbers of unvetted illegal migrants, carefully pointing out that once in, they always become a politicized special interest pressure group.

The same dynamic is clearly happening here. Illegals have become just another special interest group, claiming its cut of the taxpayer pie against all other possible uses for it, whether schools, cops, the military, education, or whatever the government spends money on.

It's another argument to kick them all out if they can't stop issuing demands and damages.

The U.S. owes them absolutely nothing. Time to end this farce, now.

Image: Screen shot from CGTN video, via Twitter