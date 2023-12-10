Microsoft collaborating with the CCP

The Washington Free Beacon recently obtained documents showing that Microsoft made a deal with Chinese state-run media outlets disseminate propaganda as part of a partnership agreement they didn't tell too many people about.

According to the Beacon:

Microsoft helped Chinese state-run media outlets disseminate propaganda as part of previously unreported partnership agreements, documents obtained by the Washington Free Beacon show. The nation’s second largest corporation signed collaboration deals with state-run Chinese media outlets including China Daily and People’s Daily, the latter of which is the official newspaper of the Central Committee of the Chinese government. Summaries of the deal state Microsoft would provide China Daily with technology that lets the paper target potential readers and gave the People’s Daily access to an artificial intelligence bot specially designed to be controlled and censored by the Chinese Communist Party.

According to the Beacon, Geoffrey Cain, who is the policy director at the Tech Integrity Project, an organization attempting to fight Chinese Communist Party influence in American tech companies: "These are major propaganda outlets that publish outright falsehoods attacking the ideas of democracy, attacking the very concepts that undergird our society, and yet an American company is working to spread this.” Cain added, referring to Microsoft, "The purpose of all this is to show the Chinese Communist Party that it’s firmly on the side of China and the Chinese system.” So, apparently, are numerous American companies, ominously including other tech firms, Hollywood studios, and the NBA.

As I’ve previously noted, Microsoft’s Bing browser now utilizes an AI search engine that seems to exhibit a distinct bias towards left-leaning sites. (This is in contrast with conservative sites that tend to only show up several pages down the line, if at all-- and many of which are now flagged as “unsafe” by various antivirus software products.)

Shame on Bill Gates, who, of course, is well aware that the CCP imprisons and tortures Uyghurs 24/7…365. And that it is an adversary of the United States and wishes to effectively take over the world. Microsoft is helping the CCP do just that. You might say it is giving China an Edge. In doing so, it proves to be a friend to China—read massive markets and tons of cash—and not so much to America.

It’s one thing to lean left, entirely another to actively work with and support the CCP.

In days of yore, reputable American companies wouldn’t have aided our enemies for all the tea in China. But Microsoft puts profit ahead of patriotism, the CCP before Americans.

I believe it was Confucious who said, “Be careful with whom you get in bed.” That sentiment should apply to Microsoft. The company has opened Windows to its soul.

It’s time to let Microsoft know we don’t like what we see.

Image: Pexels // public domain