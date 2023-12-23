Master Troll: Trump says Kamala Harris would be a better president than Joe Biden

Going Eddie Haskell this time, President Trump launched into a creative new troll against his decrepit rival, Joe Biden by touting Kamala Harris as a potentially better president:

According to The Hill, he told radio host Hugh Hewitt:

“It seems like he’s locked into her for a lot of reasons. He has to choose her. I understand. It would seem like the Democrats, if he doesn’t run, have to run her,” the former president said on “The Hugh Hewitt Show.” “That’s what all of the professionals like you are saying. I’m not sure that that’s correct, but that’s what they’re saying.” “I think she’d be better than him, actually. I actually think that,” he added in the interview, highlighted by Mediaite.

All he needed to add to that was "Mrs. Cleaver" to that, and his statement would be complete.

For the rest of us, it's funny as heck.

Start with the turmoil it's bound to bring to the Biden-Harris campaign.

Harris has always been derided by both sides as a loser -- shallow, low information, low intelligence, doesn't "do her homework," and a giggler. She's Biden's affirmative-action hire who slept her way to the top and can't be gotten rid of, so they just make the best of it by regularly shutting her out of important meetings, such as the one about to start in Mexico City around the border surge. Nobody asked her to be at that one.

These assessments aren't just coming from the right, but from the left. There are leaks to the press from them, of course, about her horrible staff management skills as experienced staff jump ship over her temper tantrums. But it's also telling that the California machine which made her politically, declined to endorse her over Joe Biden in 2020. These days Gavin Newsom is their new favorite.

So now Trump says she'd be a better president than Joe Biden.

What's Harris going to say to that -- it's not true? Or that it is?

Trump knows that someone's going to ask, so whatever she says to that is going to be a lose-lose proposition for the Biden campaign.

It also should be a source of personal misery for her, too, given her unpopularity with both Bidens' team and the voters.

Based on reports of her resentments, she undoubtedly thinks it is true, so now she has one person out there who agrees with her -- Donald Trump.

Nobody from her own side is saying that at all.

Meanwhile, among the voters, the possibility that Harris might be a better president than Biden creates new problems for Team Biden.

Trump knows what Harris's poll numbers are like among voters -- they're even more abysmal than Joe's own.

If Harris would be the better president than Biden, as Trump says, and Biden may be too old and senile to get reelected or finish out his term, then what a revolting thing to voters to be stuck with the Harris as the better president, even as they loathe her even more than Biden.

Trump knew this would go through voters' heads as he said it so he turned on the troll and let loose on the Bidens in those dulcet Eddie Haskell tones.

He's still sharp as ever and funny as heck. Now he's got Kamala Harris on his string, owing him a favor for his flattery. It's too funny for words.

Image: Screen shot from Sky News Australia video, via YouTube