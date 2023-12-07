Long honeymoon in Buenos Aires?

I answered that the best word was 'curiosity.'

I told the moderator to ask me the same question in six months.

According to Agustino Fontevecchia, the Argentinian president-elect is enjoying a surprising honeymoon.

Normally, el presidente enjoys a honeymoon in his first six months or so. So far, the man in Argentina is enjoying a honeymoon before saying "I do."

The Milei that has emerged from the scathing presidential campaign is somewhat different from what he had projected. Rather than appearing irate or violent, his semblance is of a happy man. Instead of erratic, he seems pragmatic. And while serious doubts remain as to how his nascent coalition of inexperienced outsiders will ensure governability, the ultra-libertarian is acting carefully and strategically in the conformation of his cabinet and government, seemingly betting on experience over ideology. Of course, all of this is easier without the weight of responsibility that comes with taking office. For the time being, it’s still Alberto Fernández, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, and Sergio Massa’s problem. Once the glow begins to dim and his “chainsaw” austerity plan is in full force, what Milei will face the music?

The article points out that he is the most popular politician in the country. At least so far, and he has not been sworn in yet, people want him to succeed.

What's going on?

I think that a couple of things. First, the president-elect is so interesting and answers questions by quoting economists and philosophers. I have not seen that before.

Second, the outgoing government was despised to the core. For example, I had a friend send me a text saying something like welcome to the last Monday of Peronismo anticipating next week's inauguration.

